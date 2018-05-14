Daughter of NFL Hall-of-Famer Pens Children's Book On The Pursuit Of Stardom

In Michelle's newest book, Pidge Takes the Stage, the second in a children's book series, our young female hero decides to audition for the school musical along with her canine buddy, Maverick. Not everyone thinks Pidge can learn to sing or that Maverick can be trained, but Pidge believes. Through their theatrical escapades, Pidge discovers that singing requires hard work, and that Maverick might not be ready for his stage debut after all. By the end, Pidge understands that being a star is all a matter of perspective, and that unconditional love matters more than fame.

Michelle, who wrote and created the series, joined forces with illustrator Bill DeOre. He enjoyed a 34-year career as a nationally syndicated editorial and sports cartoonist for the Dallas Morning News.

"The first book, Where Is Pidge?, is a story about love, family, and validation – and is a reminder to tell people how important they are," shares Michelle. "The new book is about friendship, perseverance, and hard work – and how one must remain determined in order to reach higher goals."

She says she learned all about commitment to hard work from her dad who would tirelessly practice basic fundamentals, even many years into an illustrious career.

"It takes talent to succeed, but you also need a real drive and a willingness to work at things," says Michelle.

"Sometimes a child can feel like he or she isn't getting enough attention, or simply doesn't realize his or her value to the family," adds Michelle. "Pidge discovers what she means to everyone when her dad tells her: 'Being in the middle means there are people on all sides to love you!'"

The late Pat Conroy, a best-selling author who wrote several acclaimed novels that were turned into Oscar-nominated films, The Prince of Tides and The Great Santini, said this of Michelle's book:

"Michelle's book is charming, funny and delightful. It is so full of family love that you'll want to buy it for every child you know. It has the look, feel, and smell of a classic about it."

