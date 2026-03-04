Davco Electrical Contractors Corp. Reports Surge in School Electrical and Sports Lighting Project Planning

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Florida school districts are finalizing budgets for the 2026-2027 academic year, Davco Electrical Contractors Corp. reports a surge in planning activity for campus electrical and sports lighting projects. These jobs are scheduled for summer construction when students are off campus. Davco Electric is a second-generation family business providing full-scope electrical construction and lighting solutions across the State of Florida.

District departments submit budgets between January and March, with final district approvals typically completed in May or June. Most school-based electrical and sports-lighting projects are completed when students are out of school. According to Davco project leadership, this is when facilities teams and school boards begin direct project conversations and define the scope of funded electrical and lighting upgrades. Early site reviews, technical planning and scheduling discussions follow.

Davco teams are in active discussions with school boards and facilities groups to review project needs and align schedules within approval timelines, budgetary parameters and campus access periods. Current planning includes sports lighting, parking lot lighting, street lighting and related electrical infrastructure tied to school and athletic facilities.

"Turning over school electrical projects when students are off campus is safer. Davco Electric has the manpower, capital and resources to get complex jobs done right — on budget and on time." - Vaughn Collins, Project Manager, Davco Electrical Contractors Corp.

Davco is a full-scope electrical construction and lighting solutions firm founded in 1985 from humble beginnings. Our second-generation, family owned business now has a team of 100+ skilled employees and a proven track record of delivering thousands of high-profile projects across Florida. Rooted in our core values with 40+ years of expertise, we are relentless in delivering every project right the first time and stand behind our work. We handle our clients' electrical projects efficiently, from start to finish — eliminating headaches and reducing long-term costs. As a fully integrated electrical contractor, we provide design assist, turnkey solutions, service & repair, and maintenance services in a variety of settings: public and private sector projects, street lighting, parking lot lighting, sports lighting, marine, and utility and power distribution.

