David Ballard Joins Docupace Board of Directors

"We are thrilled for the addition of David to our Board," said Mark Tapling, Chief Executive Officer of Docupace Technologies. "David brings a wealth of industry knowledge, along with technology insight. In combination, David will make a great contribution to Docupace, and a measurably positive effect for our customers."

"I am honored to serve on the Docupace Board of Directors," said Director J. David Ballard. "Docupace is a progressive technology company with tremendous potential to positively impact the financial services and wealth management industry. I have always had a high regard for Docupace's approach on partnerships with their Customers, and now I am excited to be part of the team."

"Docupace has had a decade-long relationship with David," said Michael Pinsker, Founder and Chairman of Docupace Technologies. "He is an accomplished industry thought leader that embodies Docupace's values and our vision. His contribution to Docupace over the years has been invaluable, and I am very grateful to have David's input and strategic guidance in the future as we continue to innovate."

About Docupace

Docupace is a leading provider of secure and compliant unified workflow and document management automation solutions for financial services firms and the wealth management industry. The company's cloud-based transaction processing platform simplifies the process of capturing, organizing, routing, and accessing information, helping financial services firms meet SEC/FINRA compliance requirements.

Based in Los Angeles, California, the company's solutions serve the largest financial services firms and their advisors who are adopting digital workflow solutions such as client account opening, advisor onboarding, and document management to increase their operational efficiency, productivity, and profit. For more information, please visit www.docupace.com or follow @docupace (https://twitter.com/docupace).

