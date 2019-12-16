David Flores Wilson Recognized On WealthManagement.com's 2019 Thrive List Of Fastest-Growing Advisors

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- David Flores Wilson, CFP®, CFA, CEPA®, founder and editor of Planning To Wealth, a go-to resource for top financial topics and life planning considerations, has been named to WealthManagement.com's distinguished Thrive Awards list of 2019's fastest-growing advisors.

"I'm thrilled to be honored alongside such a prominent group of financial advisors," says Wilson. "The past few years have been monumental for my professional and personal growth, and I'm humbled to be recognized for that. I am proud of what I have accomplished so far, and I'm excited to continue to reach new heights in 2020."

The list is comprised of the nation's fastest-growing advisors who have consistently grown their business over the past three years. Revenue growth was a key metric in determining qualification, and the average revenue growth of Thrive Advisors is three times that of the overall industry.

With over twenty years of experience in financial services, David Flores Wilson continues to develop and bolster his wealth management footprint. In addition to Planning To Wealth, Wilson is a Senior Wealth Manager at Watts Capital in New York City.

"I have a passion for being a valuable resource to friends, colleagues and clients," says Wilson. "I am always eager to find new ways to better serve my clients, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue to make a positive impact on their lives, while establishing new, meaningful relationships with more."

In addition to this remarkable achievement, Wilson was named to this year's Investopedia list of Top 100 Financial Advisors.

David Flores Wilson, CFP®, CFA, CEPA® is a New York City-based CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ who provides fiduciary-based financial advising for individuals, families and businesses. To learn more, please visit www.planningtowealth.com.

