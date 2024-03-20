David McCourt urges Costa Rica to grasp a leadership role in the global AI race

Technology, media and telecom entrepreneur McCourt spoke alongside Vint Cerf about the past, present and future of the Internet at the Club de Investigación Tecnológica

DUBLIN, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "The winners on the global stage will no longer be those who can make widgets cheaper or faster than someone else." This was the stark warning from Granahan McCourt founder and CEO David McCourt as he spoke at Costa Rica's prestigious Club de Investigación Tecnológica this week, urging Costa Rica to take a leadership role in the global AI race.

NBI is responsible for delivering one of the most ambitious telecom rollouts in the world

Speaking alongside Vint Cert, recognized as one of "the fathers of the Internet", McCourt presented his vision for the future, adding: "Tomorrow, the winners will be those who can move, manipulate, store, and make useful information out of data. In many ways, the winners will be those who harness the potential of AI and reap the rewards."

Described by The Economist as possessing "impeccable credentials as a telecom revolutionary" McCourt has spent his 30-year career at the intersection of public policy, business and society. Having founded the first competitive phone company in America, McCourt invented the triple play that is voice, video and data – today considered the norm- and has founded or bought over 30 companies in nine countries.

As the founder and Chairman of National Broadband Ireland (NBI), McCourt now spearheads the rollout of the Irish Government's National Broadband Plan, which is well regarded as one of the most successful multi-billion-dollar megaprojects in the world. Laying enough fibre to go around the world nearly four times, McCourt's team at NBI is deploying its network to over 1.1 million people across 569,000 rural homes, farms, schools and businesses. Acting on the Irish Government's mandate, no-one will be left behind, setting up Ireland to become the first country in Europe to provide high-speed broadband to 100% of the population.

Roberto Sasso, President of the Club de Investigación Tecnológica, commented: "As an entrepreneur, business leader, and informed media commentator, David McCourt is helping the world understand how to harness the opportunities in Artificial Intelligence and seize opportunities to view it as our friend, not foe. We are honored to have David join us in Costa Rica and fascinated to hear the comparisons he makes between Ireland and Costa Rica, both as small countries with successful track records of bold policy decisions and innovative practices."

During his time in Costa Rica, McCourt is also shooting content for his upcoming TV documentary, AI Wealth of Nations. A McCourt Entertainment production, the documentary will explore the real-life stories of people at the cutting edge of developments in AI.

"Costa Rica has already made tremendous steps to harness the transformational benefits of Artificial Intelligence, and through our new TV documentary, we're set to shine a light on the work Costa Rica has done to use AI to solve major challenges, from regenerating the rain forest, to pioneering sustainable fishing practices. We've also spent time with amazing talents like Pedro Capmany, who has inspired the world with his use of AI in popular music. We plan to tell these captivating stories, shot in Costa's Rica's beautiful environments, and share them with the world."

About David McCourt

David McCourt is the Chairman and CEO of Granahan McCourt Capital, the worldwide investors in technology, media and telecommunications. He is also the Chairman of National Broadband Ireland, delivering Ireland's National Broadband Plan.

Recognized as one of the world's most successful entrepreneurs, McCourt is also an Emmy Award-winning television producer and is the author of the bestselling book Total Rethink. He is the inaugural economist in residence at USC Annenberg, inaugural executive in residence for Entrepreneurial Economics and Innovation at Georgetown University, and an Adjunct Professor at University College Dublin specializing in AI.

