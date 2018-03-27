David Norris named Director, Member Engagement of Healthcare Management Administrators

Norris joins HMA after two recent executive roles at Seattle-based start-ups. Prior to those opportunities, David held executive roles with Amazon.com as the head of the Marketplace Seller Support team's Operations in Europe and India and in Seattle as the Director of Associate Experience. Before Amazon, David gained healthcare experience as the Vice President of Operations for Free & Clear, a smoking cessation organization.

"We realize consumers expectations are being created from their everyday experiences across multiple industries, not their healthcare experiences. Therefore, we sought to find a leader that could help bring those experiences to healthcare. David joins us to re-imagine what is possible with respect to the healthcare member experience. He brings amazing experience and talent to our team and will help us rapidly advance our platform to one that is distinctive and industry-leading," said HMA CEO, Steve Suter.

Norris's hiring follows on the heels of several other recent executive hires at HMA. In January, Sherrie Gietzen was hired as HMA's Chief People Officer having recently served in a similar capacity for HTC. This past December, Therese Pasquier joined HMA as Director of Client Success. Pasquier most recently spent time at Multi-Care Health System and Paladina Health. "The level of talent we are assembling to attack some of the most challenging issues in healthcare is exciting," said HMA Chief Client Officer, Lindsay Harris.

HMA – Proving What's Possible In Healthcare

HMA believes that good healthcare should improve health. So we help companies take better care of people by taking better care of companies. We combine the best network in the Pacific Northwest with the most dedicated team in the industry to deliver great choices with outstanding service. The result is healthier futures at lower costs.

