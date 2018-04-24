David Rowan, Founding Editor-in-Chief of WIRED UK Magazine, to Deliver Opening Keynote on the Future of Digital Health at FutureLink Munich

As the digitalization of the pharmaceutical industry converges with impending serialization deadlines, including the EU Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD), David Rowan will address more than 300 commercial and operational executives from across the pharmaceutical supply chain and healthcare industry on the future of digital health. His keynote presentation will focus on the latest digital advancements disrupting healthcare and explain how a digital mindset is critical in order to embrace new technology innovations.

David Rowan is the founder and Editor-at-Large of WIRED Magazine UK, the award-winning technology and innovation magazine that stays ahead of global transformational trends. For over a decade, David's work at WIRED has kept him at the forefront of innovation and change, making him an expert authority and highly in-demand speaker on the future trends impacting technology, culture, business and more. He's taken 125 flights in the past year to investigate the companies and entrepreneurs changing our world, keynoting presentations to leading banks, governments and Fortune 100 companies.

"FutureLink is the only event that covers all things digital across the life sciences supply chain, embracing today's current compliance regulations and tomorrow's untapped value from serialization and a digital supply network," said Shabbir Dahod, president and CEO, TraceLink. "This year in Munich, we are excited to host David, one of the world's leading speakers in the sector of technological advancements and we look forward to learning from his vast knowledge and understanding of global digital trends."

"Technology is digitally transforming industries at a faster pace than ever before. Companies are using technology to disrupt the way we live and change the way we perform our daily functions," said David Rowan. "At FutureLink, I look forward to joining pharmaceutical and healthcare business leaders, to discuss how this transformation will affect global healthcare during such a pivotal time. The advance of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and digital networks that are connecting and informing the world, coupled with the foundational element of serialization in the pharmaceutical supply chain, are shaping a massive digital disruption in the life sciences industry that will ultimately advance patient safety and quality of care."

In addition to Rowan's keynote, there will be over 20 presentations from industry thought-leading speakers at FutureLink Munich. The conference will deliver content through two separate tracks – one focused on Global Serialization and Compliance, designed to help companies with their EU FMD planning and implementation, and a second covering Digital Drug Supply, Networks and Value, focused on the future of digital drug supply with information sharing networks. Registration is open.

