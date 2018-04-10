Davidson Hotels & Resorts Expands Its Pivot Hotels & Resorts Portfolio With Hotel Zachary at Gallagher Way

"My family and I are truly honored to bring the Hotel Zachary to Lakeview and the city of Chicago," said Tom Ricketts, who is chairman of Hickory Street Capital. "Hotel Zachary will pay homage to the neighborhood's rich history and to Chicago's architecture and design legacy. We're excited to offer new chef driven restaurants and unique, year-round experiences for neighbors, families, fans, and visitors."

Tom Ricketts further states, "We are proud to announce our partnership with the exceptional Pivot team, knowing they will bring authenticity, passion and intuitive service to Hotel Zachary. Through this exciting new hotel, we hope to pay homage to Lakeview's rich history as one of Chicago's liveliest neighborhoods, while thoughtfully pushing the envelope through creative design, exciting new restaurants and uniquely crafted experiences for locals and visitors alike."

Located adjacent to historic Wrigley Field, the 173-room Hotel Zachary at Gallagher Way joins a community quickly emerging as an exciting year-round lifestyle and culinary destination complemented by the Park at Wrigley. Hotel Zachary is situated within a 238,000-sq-ft mixed-use development that also features some of Chicago's best-known chefs and restaurants, including West Town Bakery & Tap, Big Star, Smoke Daddy, and Matthias Merges' new eatery, Mordecai. Hotel Zachary will deliver authentic local experiences on Chicago's North Side, as a new in-town hub for city explorers, business travelers, visiting families and baseball enthusiasts to find entertainment, great dining and a distinctively personalized lodging experience.

"We're thrilled to grow Pivot with an incomparable owner like the Ricketts family, as they have demonstrated significant progress in restoring Wrigley Field and developing and enhancing the surrounding neighborhood. Our selection to be part of this community is a tremendous privilege and we will uphold this responsibility by delivering heartfelt service through inspired team members," said John Belden, president and CEO of Davidson Hotels & Resorts. "The Hickory Street Capital team has created an extraordinary destination for guests to enjoy year-round, allowing visitors to live like locals. Whether walking from a few blocks away, driving in from the heartland or traveling from around the globe, guests will enjoy a unique and lively new social hub at Hotel Zachary."

Davidson Hotels & Resorts, and its lifestyle and luxury operating division, Pivot Hotels & Resorts, is one of the industry's preeminent hotel operators, specializing in branded and lifestyle full-service and upscale urban select-service hotels.

About Davidson Hotels & Resorts

Davidson Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, full-service hotel management company providing management, development/renovation, acquisition, consulting and accounting expertise for the hospitality industry. Amassing one of the purest full-service hotel portfolios in the industry, Davidson, along with its lifestyle and luxury operating division, Pivot Hotels & Resorts, specializes in independent and branded assets in the upper-upscale to near-luxury segments including 45 hotels, over 13,000 rooms and over 1.5 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. A trusted partner and preferred operator of Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt, Davidson delivers hospitality and creates value for owners with every single hotel. More information can be found at www.davidsonhotels.com.

About Pivot Hotels l Resorts

Pivot Hotels & Resorts, the lifestyle and luxury division of Davidson Hotels & Resorts operates with a deep-rooted passion for continuous innovation, exceptional service delivery, revenue generation, inspired marketing and financial responsibility. Constituted by some of the most accomplished leaders in lifestyle hospitality, Pivot Hotels & Resorts caters to today's experience-, adventure-minded traveler through inspiring design, thoughtful service, and one-of-a-kind experiences at each of its hotels and resorts. The Pivot Hotels & Resorts portfolio encompasses 15 hotels and resorts across the US with more in development. More information may be found at www.pivothotels.com.

About Hotel Zachary at Gallagher Way

Hotel Zachary at Gallagher Way is a distinctive boutique hotel that brings history and style together to deliver an authentic Chicago neighborhood experience. Located in the heart of the city's Lakeview neighborhood and adjacent to historic Wrigley Field, the 173-room hotel celebrates world-renowned Wrigley Field architect and Chicagoan Zachary Taylor Davis. From thoughtful amenities and artistic touches in every guestroom to locally-infused dining and signature cocktails from the city's top chefs, Hotel Zachary at Gallagher Way delivers a memorable guest experience to baseball fans, the curious traveler and locals in-the-know. For more information, please visit www.hotelzachary.com, or follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

