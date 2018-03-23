Daxko Unveils Exclusive Partnership with Conversica at IHRSA 2018

"We're pleased to announce this partnership with Conversica here at IHRSA 2018," states Jonathan Blackburn, Daxko Chief Revenue Officer. "Daxko customers rely on our software to drive growth and adding Conversica will help to propel them even further with a more efficient and effective membership sales process."

Conversica is the only provider of AI-driven lead engagement software for marketing and sales organizations and has been proven in more than 1,200 businesses world-wide. Conversica uses responsive automation to power a virtual sales assistant, dubbed "Nora." Nora, powered by Daxko and Conversica, will cultivate lead interest, gather contact information, and drive highly qualified leads to sales teams. Ultimately, these leads convert with less effort and a higher rate of success.

"By partnering with Conversica, we are providing our customers with unique tools that nurture leads and notify sales teams once a lead is in the purchasing mindset, allowing sales teams to focus on what they are good at – closing the deal. Our customers will see an increase in sales and a more motivated sales team," says Mark Cain, Daxko's Channel Sales Manager.

"We are proud to partner with Daxko to provide their membership-based health and wellness customers with industry-leading AI capabilities that only Conversica can deliver," says Victor Belfor, SVP of Business Development for Conversica. "Daxko customers will find many use cases for our conversational AI in their membership sales process, so this partnership is a clear win-win for customers as well as the Daxko and Conversica teams."

To learn more about how Daxko and Conversica can help you, visit daxko.com/conversica. Daxko and Conversica will be available to provide more information on the partnership at the IHRSA Convention & Trade Show (Booth #2421).

About Daxko

Daxko delivers comprehensive technology solutions and experienced services to all kinds of member-based health and wellness centers. Since Daxko began in 1998, we've grown to span 68 countries, 10,000 facilities and over 20 million members. Daxko customers rely on us to be the engine of their growth with deep insight, guidance, technology solutions, and exceptional experiences that make us the industry's recognized #1 software provider. To learn more, visit daxko.com.

About Conversica

Conversica is the leader in AI-powered business conversations and the only provider of AI-driven lead engagement software for marketing and sales organizations. The flagship Conversica® AI Sales Assistant helps companies find and secure customers more quickly and efficiently by automatically contacting, engaging, qualifying and following up with leads via natural, two-way conversations. Used by more than 1,000 companies worldwide, Conversica's sales assistants are built on a proven AI platform integrating natural language processing (NLP), natural language generation (NLG), and machine learning (ML) capabilities and engage prospects over multiple communication channels and in multiple languages. Recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor, Conversica is a portfolio company of Providence Equity, Kennet Partners and Toba Capital and is headquartered in Foster City, Calif.

To learn more, visit conversica.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/daxko-unveils-exclusive-partnership-with-conversica-at-ihrsa-2018-300618768.html

SOURCE Daxko

Related Links

http://www.daxko.com

