Dayton Company ruef Design Launches Program for Non-Profits

DAYTON, Ohio, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ruef Design, a digital marketing, design and media firm based in Dayton, Ohio, today announced a new program that provides initial design work for non-profit organizations. The firm, founded in 2013 by Dayton native Zack Ruef, is made up of a team of passionate creatives specializing in product design, 3D design, web design, graphic design, and full video production, and has clients in industries ranging from lumber manufacturing and automation to gourmet chocolates.

Every Child Can Read, Inc. believes all children deserve the opportunity to enter school prepared to learn and to read at or above grade level by the third grade. ECCR serves children in Wayne County, Indiana. Every Child Can Read, Inc. is a non-profit 501(c) 3 organization.

In 2017, ruef Design learned about the efforts of Every Child Can Read (ECCR), a Richmond-based 501(c) 3 non-profit organization with multiple programs that focus on building child literacy in Wayne County, Indiana. The organization currently has two programs: Third Grade Academy, and K-Ready. Third Grade Academy's goal is to have all third-grade students in Richmond reading on grade level by the time they enter the fourth grade. K-Ready's goal is to reach all Wayne County children four and younger, encourage parents and caregivers to read with these children every day, and give them free books to have at home.

Every Child Can Read works with Dolly Parton's Imagination Library and the Little Free Library, and its community partners include the Western Wayne School District and Reid Health.

"Last fall, I contacted ruef to ask for some help with the back end of a very old, non-functional, unattractive website that ECCR was using," said Leslie Bolser, board member of Every Child Can Read. "When they offered to build a new site at no expense to the organization, I was amazed. In a few short months, they had created a visually compelling logo for ECCR and its programs and a beautiful, responsive website that will help us secure grant funding and local donations as the initiative expands. The team was so easy to work with and the site they created far exceeded our expectations. I cannot say strongly enough how their generosity will impact the lives of struggling young readers and their families in years to come."

The Every Child Can Read website can be found at www.everychildcanread.org. ruef Design plans to begin its next non-profit project in summer 2018 focusing on arts and education. Candidates can submit for consideration at contact@ruef.com.

ruef (www.ruef.com) merges art, engineering and strategic communications to produce compelling designs and effective digital marketing campaigns. The design firm works on client projects ranging from web design and graphic design to 3D and 2D animation, interactive applications, product design, and full video production, with internal projects ranging from testing in AR and VR to handcrafting 12-foot conference tables from quartersawn red oak. ruef Design was established in 2013 in Dayton, OH.

For more information, contact:

Dane Coleman

Communications

ruef Design, LLC

937-221-9147

dane@ruef.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dayton-company-ruef-design-launches-program-for-non-profits-300636517.html

SOURCE ruef Design

Related Links

http://www.ruef.com

