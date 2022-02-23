DC Distribution Networks Market in Argentina to Grow by USD 73.95 Mn | Technavio

DC Distribution Networks Market in Argentina: Major Three Participants

ABB Ltd. - The company offers DC distribution networks under the brand name of GPS 4830, which provides an efficiency and power density of GP 100.

Eaton Corp. Plc - The company offers DC distribution networks under the brand name of Breaktor.

Emerson Electric Co. - The company offers DC distribution networks under the brand name of SolaHD.

DC Distribution Networks Market In Argentina 2022-2026: Drivers

Better transmission capacity is one of the key factors driving the growth of the DC distribution networks market in Argentina. The use of low-voltage DC distribution leads to new network development opportunities. For example, a 1.5 kV DC system transfers 16 times more power than a 0.4 kV AC system with the same voltage drop and the same cable. AC voltage ratings are presently being used to their maximum potential. However, DC voltage is still underutilized in power distribution systems. Power electronics component prices have been steadily declining over the previous decade, which allows them to be employed in a wider range of applications. The electricity generated by DC systems is less expensive than that generated by AC systems, which benefits the end-user.

DC Distribution Networks Market In Argentina 2022-2026: Segmentation

By end-user, the market has been segmented into telecom, commercial, industrial, and others. The telecom segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Telecom power is dependent on the DC power supply to maintain its online status. Hence, the growth of the telecom sector in Argentina leads to the demand for DC distribution networks. Emerging economies in South America, including Argentina, are witnessing a surge in telecom tower installations. This, in turn, is leading to the growing demand for DC distribution networks in the telecom industry. Prominent market vendors are offering DC distribution networks for telecom-specific applications.

By type, the market has been segmented into medium voltage, low voltage, and high voltage. The medium voltage segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Power quality and system stability can be adversely affected when the inflow from distributed power production units increases. To satisfy the volatility in demand for flexible power supply, grid infrastructure must be extended, improved, and reconnected. To fulfill the extended range of activities at present, Distribution System Operators (DSOs) demand a larger degree of autonomy in transmission. Medium-voltage DC is the cost-effective, durable, dependable, and compact solution, as it boosts transmission capacity and fortifies grid infrastructure.

DC Distribution Networks Market In Argentina Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.58% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 73.95 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 7.06 Regional analysis Argentina Performing market contribution Argentina at 100% Key consumer countries Argentina Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., ENGIE SA, Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, Secheron SA, Siemens AG, and Vertiv Holdings Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

