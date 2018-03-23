Deadline approaching to submit your best work in consumer journalism in print and broadcast

The categories are for (1) newspapers; (2) periodicals (including magazines, journals, newsletters and online reporting); (3) And broadcast (including network, syndicates, cable and broadcast TV and radio stations)

Entries: A single article or broadcast or a series of related articles or broadcasts that will be judged as a unit. If the entry is a continuing series, no more than five examples should be submitted. Include a letter detailing how the piece or series resulted in action by consumers, the government, the community or an individual.

The winner of each prize gets $750.

The Press Club, a national leader among journalism organizations, encourages those with excellent consumer journalism entries to send them in to the contest.

Details on the different awards categories and how to enter the contest can be found by clicking here. http://www.press.org/about/awards

Entrants are encouraged to enter online, but if you prefer, the Club will accept entries mailed in the traditional way as long as they are postmarked before the deadline. The fee is $50 per entry, but Press Club members can enter with no charge.

Contact: Lindsay Underwood @202-662-7561

