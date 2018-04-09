Dealer Registration Now Open For 2018 NATDA Trade Show

The show is a "don't-miss" event for any dealer that sells, distributes, services or rents trailers in any capacity. Additionally, the show has become a hot spot for trailer parts retailers, truck bed providers and any related industry dealers (RV, auto, agriculture, lawn, etc.) looking to expand into the trailer category.

After celebrating its 10th anniversary in Indianapolis, the NATDA Trade Show is happy to once again make its way back to "Circle City." Hundreds of vendors and manufacturers from each of the industry's segments are represented, including cargo, truck beds, concession, race car, horse, utility, dump, flatbed and toy hauler.

The NATDA Trade Show & Convention has not only become synonymous with dealership improvement and education, but also a destination event to get away from the daily rigors of running a business in the trailer industry. This year will be no different, as the show coincides with NASCAR's Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard weekend. For a limited time, dealers who register for the upcoming trade show will be eligible for the following:

To register for the 2018 NATDA Trade Show & Convention, please visit www.natda.org/registration or call 727-360-0304. To learn more about the annual trade show, visit www.natda.org/tradeshow.

About the NATDA Trade Show & Convention

The NATDA Trade Show & Convention is the industry's only event that caters specifically to dealers and is not open to the public. All segments of the industry are represented, including cargo, truck beds, concession, race car, horse, utility, dump, flatbed and toy hauler markets.

About NATDA

The North American Trailer Dealers Association is a professional business association in North America that serves light and medium-duty trailer dealers and brings them together as a unified team.

