Dealer.com Awarded TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal, Reinforcing Automotive Industry Leadership in Ad Fraud Prevention

"We're proud of the steps we've taken at Dealer.com to protect the advertising investments of our clients, and the TAG certification is a credit to the company's commitment and effectiveness in combating this problem," said Mike Rother, general manager of Dealer.com. "With advertising fraud getting more complex, it's vital we remain aggressive with sophisticated prevention solutions that help detect and disrupt malicious activity impacting our dealer and OEM clients."

While digital advertising revenue reached $72.5 billion in 2016 in the U.S. market, the growth of this industry has been hindered by the persistent challenge of fraud, with brands losing an estimated $6.5 billion in 2017 due to invalid traffic from bot fraud.1

TAG is the leading global certification program fighting criminal activity and increasing trust in the digital advertising industry. According to a study conducted by The 614 Group, the use of TAG Certified distribution channels for digital advertising reduced the level of fraud by more than 83 percent from the broader industry average.

"Dealer.com is tackling this important issue head-on, and we commend their leadership in fighting advertising fraud in the automotive industry," said Mike Zaneis, CEO of TAG. "We are excited to welcome Dealer.com as one of the recipients of the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal, and we look forward to continuing to work with them to promote brand safety by eliminating fraudulent digital advertising."

In addition to earning the TAG certification, Dealer.com recently integrated with White Ops, the market leader in automated threat prevention. This partnership allows Dealer.com to send all programmatic advertising requests through White Ops' MediaGuard technology and, within milliseconds, be informed as to whether an impression is being served to a human. This assists Dealer.com with blocking programmatic advertising opportunities that originate from non-humans (i.e. bots), prior to serving the advertising impression.

Dealer.com provides an integrated platform of Advertising, Website and Managed Services products which allow OEMs, dealer groups, retailers and agencies to leverage advanced digital technology and data to better engage and connect with their customers. The company practices a deep commitment to its culture of innovation, with a focus on health and wellness, making it one of the most desirable places to work, and a valuable partner for automotive retailers. Based in Burlington, Vermont, Dealer.com is a Cox Automotive brand. For more information, visit www.dealer.com.

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling and owning cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across 100+ countries and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues exceeding $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

The Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) is the leading global certification program fighting criminal activity and increasing trust in the digital advertising industry. Created by the industry's top trade organizations, TAG's mission is to eliminate fraudulent traffic, combat malware, prevent Internet piracy, and promote greater transparency in digital advertising. TAG advances those initiatives by bringing companies across the digital advertising supply chain together to set the highest standards. TAG is the first and only registered Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (ISAO) for the digital advertising industry. For more information on TAG, please visit www.tagtoday.net.

1ANA/WhiteOps. "The Bot Baseline: Fraud in Digital Advertising 2017 Report." May 2017.

