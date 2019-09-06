Death Perception Podcast Goes Live

BOSTON, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The funeral business is truly the last unknown frontier that people have been so reluctant to talk about. Podcast Host, Joe Casper educates his listeners on all aspects of funerals and making funeral arrangements, so they become knowledgeable and empowered consumers. The Death Perception® podcast debunks many myths and mysteries of the funeral business through touching stories and refreshing transparency.

With the Death Perception podcast, host Joe Casper of Casper Funeral & Cremation Services shares insights on living life, death, and everything in-between. Joe has a unique vantage point and a fresh perspective. He believes that knowledge and information about the funeral business are so important. Joe is in effect a specialist in the field that has been unknown, unspoken, and mysterious.

Joe Casper has a varied and extensive public service background, experience and portfolio as an elected official, and a marketing and advertising executive for both private and public agencies. He founded and headed up a consumer advocacy group, and it's a very big reason why he's doing this informational podcast.

For nearly 90 years, the Casper family has helped thousands of families faced with the loss of a loved one. As Joe's mother, Florence always said, "Life is a present. It's a special gift. Choose wisely and wrap it well." Here is to living your best life!

Check out, listen, and subscribe to the Death Perception Podcast with Joe Casper on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, or at Casper Funeral & Cremation Services.

