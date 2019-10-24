Debbie Allen's 'Hot Chocolate Nutcracker' Heads Back to Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center for December 5-8 Holiday Show

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmy Award winner Debbie Allen and the Debbie Allen Dance Academy in association with The Annenberg Foundation presents its award-winning family spectacular 'Hot Chocolate Nutcracker' starring Raven Symone (Disney's Raven's Home) at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center December 5 (7:30pm), December 6 (7:30pm), December 7 (1pm) and December 8 (2pm).

This is the tenth anniversary of the 'Hot Chocolate Nutcracker' written, directed and choreographed by Allen. In this adaptation, three laugh-out-loud wise-cracking rats take over the story, whisking us off on an adventure to Toyland, Candy Cane Land, the Rainforest, Bollywood, Egypt, the South Pole and on a magical train ride choreographed by Tony Award winner Savion Glover. Filled with lively characters, new music and spectacular dancing, Debbie Allen's 'Hot Chocolate Nutcracker' is a three-time Nutty Award winning production that is not to be missed and promises something for the whole family!

"A decade of joy and celebration of family is the theme of our 10th Anniversary production," said Director/Choreographer and Grey's Anatomy Executive Producer Debbie Allen. "We're excited that we have created a new legacy, a new family tradition with our Nutcracker adaptation.”

A special star-studded 'Hot Chocolate Nutcracker' gala performance will be held on Saturday, December 7 at 6pm featuring guest appearances by Jenifer Lewis (Blackish), Nigel Lythgoe (So You Think You Can Dance), Shemar Moore (S.W.A.T.), Savion Glover (Bring in 'da Noise, Bring in 'da Funk), Taylour Paige (Hit the Floor), Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us) followed by a V.I.P. party hosted by Jesse Williams (Grey's Anatomy). Gala tickets start at $350. To purchase tickets please call (310) 202-1711.

Starring Raven Symone, Carlo Imperato, Debbie Allen, and Mathew Johnson the show includes additional choreography by Terry Beeman, Lyrik Cruz, Giana Jigarhan, Karen McDonald, Elza Prado, Chantel Heath, Deepa Patel, Kevin Harris and Trey Knight. Tickets on sale at www.thehotchocolatenutcracker.com.

"Debbie Allen is a magician," said Academy Award winner Denzel Washington of the 'Hot Chocolate Nutcracker.' "What she does with those young people on stage is pure magic."

