Debbie's Dream Foundation to Host FREE 8th Annual Cancer Education Symposium & Webinar

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) will host its 8th Annual Stomach Cancer Education Symposium and Webinar featuring a panel of leading oncologists and healthcare experts. The event will take place on Saturday, April 21, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida. Attendees in person and on the live webcast must register online to participate at https://bit.ly/2J6y9Kr. They will hear about best practices and the most current cutting-edge gastric cancer treatments including surgical treatment options, non-surgical treatment options, radiation oncology, clinical trials, immunotherapy and targeted therapies.

Symposium Committee Chair and DDF Board Member Dr. Libia Scheller and DDF Scientific and Medical Advisory Board Members Drs. Michael Cusnir, David Illson, and Edith P. Mitchell Past DDF Symposium attendees

The 8th Annual Stomach Cancer Education Symposium will feature an informative and engaging agenda that includes nationally recognized speakers along with healthcare professionals from South Florida's leading cancer treatment facilities. The information presented targets cancer patients of all types and covers topics of nutrition, integrative approaches, psychosocial issues, survivorship, and pain management including the use of cannabis. Participants will be provided with handouts that include a welcome letter, speaker information, awardee information, how to get involved with DDF, resources and support available through DDF, and more.

The event will begin with breakfast and registration followed by morning and afternoon sessions. A complimentary lunch and networking session will also feature exhibits and information from local resources and sponsors. The morning will begin with a 30-minute patient panel followed by the professional speaker sessions.

"Participants will hear the latest in stomach cancer treatments and management of the disease directly from experts in the field," said Libia Scheller, PhD, MBA, Symposium Committee Chair and DDF Board Member. "This affords attendees an opportunity to ask questions and hear in-depth information about their concerns."

The Symposium, supported in part by Lilly Oncology and Merck, will be live translated into Spanish and is designed for patients, families, caregivers, and healthcare professionals. Lectures will be available on the Debbie's Dream Foundation website at http://www.DebbiesDream.org/portal/ lecture-library.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. Debbie's Dream Foundation seeks as its ultimate goal to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness about the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide and the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo in addition to daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017 at the age of 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States and in Canada and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission to make her dream come true. To learn more about DDF, please visit us at www.DebbiesDream.org.

