Debra Wein Speaks at Harvard University's Embracing Innovation in Human Resources Conference

"The conference was a great opportunity to educate Harvard's human resource professionals about the critical issues they need to address to stay current and remain relevant in the next three to five years," said Wein. "While there are a number of key focus areas, corporate wellness programs continue to expand as employers look to improve employee well-being and differentiate their benefits packages from competitors. Wellness programs remain an important contributor for organizations to promote a culture of health, well-being and engagement and an attractive tool for retention and recruitment."

The panelists spoke about the importance of staying on top of trends and embracing change. Insight was provided to help the university's HR groups understand how to drive innovation in an industry that is being disrupted and transformed.

Wellness Workdays is a Massachusetts company with offices in New York and Florida that designs and delivers corporate wellness programs to increase employee health and productivity and promote a culture of well-being. Wellness Workdays has earned industry recognition and several best practices awards for its clients, which include BJ's Wholesale Club, Putnam Investments, Brown University, Cabot Corp., the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Rockland Trust, Bentley University, Cambridge Trust and Harvard Business School. Wellness Workdays is a Certified WBE (Woman-Owned Business Enterprise) as well as a DBE (Disadvantaged Business Enterprise). For more information about Wellness Workdays, visit www.wellnessworkdays.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Google+.

