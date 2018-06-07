DECISIVE ANALYTICS Launches Tech-Trakr Data Acquisition and Analysis Tool

The main Tech-Trakr workflow has three phases – acquisition, analysis, and presentation. During acquisition, the system acquires content from both internal sources and online content. The system's ingest pipeline can handle input across a wide variety of file formats, document organization, page layout, text style, and content. These documents are passed through parsers that strip out the decorative formatting and stores the extracted text both for display and processing.

During analysis, Tech-Trakr uses entity, event, and relationship extraction algorithms to detect and annotate information describing who, what, where, when, and how. This information is then organized into entity-based profiles, relationship and network models, and document/content indices. By using DAC's Natural Language Processing libraries, Tech-Trakr is able to identify entities discussed in text, tie entity mentions together, and determine when relationships between entities are discussed. DAC's capability has been tailored to domain-specific entity types such as DoD-relevant entities like weapon systems, military organizations, government programs, and military vehicles. All the extracted information is consolidated into the entity-based profiles for easy accessibility.

After completion of analysis, Tech-Trakr presents the results visually via a web-based interface. Analysts can search the ingested documents, quickly view and compare entity profiles, and explore the net of relationships described by the data. Profiles can be exported into PDF files for easy dissemination of the discovered properties and relationships. Tech-Trakr uses a custom suite of search tools and visualizations developed by DAC's Analytic Technology team allowing for quick identification of risks without the time and energy spent on the manual extraction of data.

For more information on Tech-Trakr as well as examples and demos, please visit:

http://techtrakr.dac.us/techtrakr-ui/

About DECISIVE ANALYTICS Corporation

DECISIVE ANALYTICS Corporation is an employee-owned analytics company headquartered in Arlington, VA. Founded in 1996, DAC's core ideology is to bring together highly motivated individuals to form an organization that provides superior, innovative technical contributions to all endeavors in which it participates. We deliver industry-leading products and services to commercial businesses, the Department of Defense, the Intelligence Community, and a wide range of other government agencies. An award-winning growing company, DECISIVE ANALYTICS is consistently ranked among the Best Places to Work within communities where we serve. For more information, please visit www.dac.us.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/decisive-analytics-launches-tech-trakr-data-acquisition-and-analysis-tool-300661793.html

SOURCE DECISIVE ANALYTICS Corporation

Related Links

http://www.dac.us

