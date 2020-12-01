Deck the Halls with Hand Hook, the Best Germ Free, Contact-less Tool for Opening Doors and Pressing Buttons + Slimbox a Lightweight Mask Case

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hand Hook, designed by STG, is a compact, contact-less tool used to open doors, press buttons and hold on to train straps. Hand Hooks and Slimboxes are designed in Japan and produced in China.

Safely open doors with the hand hook Germ-free contact-less tools

The Hand Hook is an essential, everyday carry item for students and business professionals alike. People living in dormitories, apartment buildings, working in offices and commuting via trains and subways are encouraged to use a contact prevention tool like Hand Hook. Hand Hooks are made of pure copper (inherently antimicrobial), fit in the palm of your hand and come in stylish leather cases.

Slimboxes are lightweight and fashionable mask cases used for storing masks. Instead of putting your mask on a dirty table, in your pocket or germ-infested handbag, it's far more hygienic to store it in a safe container. Slimboxes are made from magnesium alloy with antibacterial and antiviral coatings.

"These essential contact-less tools have quickly become everyday global carry accessories (much like masks and hand sanitizer)," said Mr. Sato, CEO of STG. "Our new germ-conscious way of life requires people to think clearly about how to interact with shared surfaces, washing hands, keeping a safe distance wearing and storing their masks."

Hand Hooks can be purchased for $20 on Amazon (using 20% off coupon HOLIDAY20) + free shipping https://www.amazon.com/Copper-content-copper-opener-no-touch/dp/B08CSL7WH1

Slimboxes will be available on Amazon by December 10 for $30 (using 20% off coupon HOLIDAY20).

To request a Hand Hook and Slimbox for gift guides, please contact Sarah Stabile at 646-453-9453 or [email protected].

SOURCE STG