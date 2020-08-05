Decorative Concrete Markets: Worldwide Growth Opportunities to 2024 with Profiles of 10 Leading Players

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Decorative Concrete Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the decorative concrete market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and non-residential industries.



The global decorative concrete market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing residential and commercial projects, increasing upgradation, repair & rehabilitation of the existing infrastructure, rising urbanized population, and growth in spending capacity.



The study includes the decorative concrete market size and forecast for the global decorative concrete market through 2024, segmented by product type, application, end use, and region.



Some of the decorative concrete companies profiled in this report include BASF, PPG, 3M, RPM, Huntsman, The Sherwin-Williams, Boral, Cemex., Sika, Ultratech, and Arkema.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Global decorative concrete market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Global market size by product type, application, end use sector, and region.

Regional analysis: Global decorative concrete market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for decorative concrete in the global decorative concrete market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, decorative concrete in the global decorative concrete market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global decorative concrete market by product type (stamped concrete, stained concrete, concrete overlays, colored concrete, polished concrete, epoxy coating, and others (concrete dyes, engravings, and knockdown finish)), application (floors, driveways & sidewalks, walls, patios, pool decks, and others (ceilings and countertops), end-use sector (residential and non-residential), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the decorative concrete market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the decorative concrete market?

Q.6. What are emerging trends in this decorative concrete market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some changing demands of customers in the decorative concrete market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the decorative concrete market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this decorative concrete market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competitive products and processes in this decorative concrete area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in decorative concrete market



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Decorative Concrete Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Decorative Concrete Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Stamped Concrete

3.3.2: Stained Concrete

3.3.3: Concrete Overlays

3.3.4: Colored Concrete

3.3.5: Polished Concrete

3.3.6: Epoxy Coating

3.3.7: Others

3.4: Global Decorative Concrete Market by Application

3.4.1: Floors

3.4.2: Driveways & Sidewalks

3.4.3: Walls

3.4.4: Patios

3.4.5: Pool Decks

3.4.6: Others

3.5: Global Decorative Concrete Market by End-use

3.5.1: Residential

3.5.2: Non-Residential



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Decorative Concrete Market by Region

4.2: North American Decorative Concrete Market

4.2.1: Market by Product Type: Stamped Concrete, Stained Concrete, Concrete Overlays, Colored Concrete, Polished Concrete, Epoxy Coating, and Others

4.2.2: Market by Application: Floors, Driveways & Sidewalks, Walls, Patios, Pool Decks, and Others

4.2.3: Market by End Use: Residential and Non-Residential

4.3: European Decorative Concrete Market

4.4: APAC Decorative Concrete Market

4.5: RoW Decorative Concrete Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Decorative Concrete Market by Product Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Decorative Concrete Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Decorative Concrete Market by End Use

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Decorative Concrete Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Decorative Concrete Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Decorative Concrete Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Decorative Concrete Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: BASF

7.2: PPG

7.3: 3M

7.4: E.I. DuPont de Nemours

7.5: RPM

7.6: Huntsman

7.7: The Sherwin-Williams

7.8: Boral

7.9: Cemex

7.10: Sika



