Deep Bio Announces Market Authorization from Swissmedic for DeepDx Prostate, Paving the Way for European Expansion

News provided by

Deep Bio

19 Sep, 2023, 11:00 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Bio, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cancer diagnostics, announced today that it has obtained marketing authorization from Swissmedic for DeepDx Prostate, its AI-powered prostate cancer diagnostic software.  

Swissmedic is the Swiss regulatory authority responsible for the authorization and supervision of therapeutic products. With this key approval, Deep Bio is now eligible to launch DeepDx Prostate in Switzerland, marking a significant milestone in the company's plans to expand its footprint in Europe.

Continue Reading

DeepDx Prostate is an AI-powered software for the assessment of prostate cancer on digital whole slide images of hematoxylin and eosin-stained prostate core-needle biopsies. By automating the identification, grading, and quantification of cancerous lesions, this diagnostic software empowers pathologists to make more accurate and efficient prostate cancer diagnoses, reducing subjectivity and turnaround times. DeepDx Prostate is the first in Deep Bio's suite of diagnostic software products that aim to enhance diagnostic accuracy and in turn, optimize clinical management and patient outcomes.  

"We are excited to introduce DeepDx Prostate to Switzerland," said Sun Woo Kim, the CEO and founder of Deep Bio. "The expanding list of countries where DeepDx Prostate has gained approval underscores Deep Bio's unwavering commitment to improving global access to high-quality healthcare and advancing prostate cancer diagnosis through AI-driven innovation."  

Deep Bio continues to expand its global reach through partnerships with digital pathology leaders in the US, Europe, and India. The company conducts collaborative research with leading US research institutions, including Stanford Medical School and Harvard Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, with its clinical validation studies published in prestigious medical journals, such as Cancers and npj Digital Medicine.

For more information, please visit Deep Bio's website or contact [email protected].

About Deep Bio

Deep Bio Inc. is an AI healthcare company with expertise in deep learning and cancer pathology. As the country's first to obtain Korea's MFDS (Ministry of Food and Drug Safety) approval of an AI-based cancer diagnostic support solution, Deep Bio's vision is to radically improve the efficiency and accuracy of pathologic cancer diagnosis and prognosis.  

DeepDx® Prostate is a clinically-validated AI for the assessment of prostate cancer. Extensively tested at US CLIA labs (700k cores between 2019 and 2021), DeepDx® Prostate can alleviate the shortage of pathologists and the resultant increase in workload, while reducing diagnostic subjectivity. To learn more, visit http://www.deepbio.co.kr.

SOURCE Deep Bio

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.