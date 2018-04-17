DEE'S UNISEX POTTY-REBOT POTTY Invented (DHM-420)

The DEE'S UNISEX POTTY-REBOT POTTY provides an effective way to potty train young children. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional toilets and potty chairs. As a result, it enhances safety and comfort and it could help to reduce messes. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the parents of toddlers and young children. Additionally, the DEE'S UNISEX POTTY-REBOT POTTY is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need for young children to train with regular size toilets and step stools."

The original design was submitted to the Durham office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DHM-420, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dees-unisex-potty-rebot-potty-invented-dhm-420-300629881.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

