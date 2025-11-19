DELIVERING SIGNIFICANT COST REDUCTIONS AND FASTER ACCESS TO CARE, BIOLABS INTERNATIONAL LLC LAUNCHES AFFORDABLE "TEST-TO-TREAT" SOLUTION WITH SPEEDYSWAB®

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As potential changes to the Affordable Care Act (ACA) place millions of Americans at risk of losing coverage or facing higher out-of-pocket costs, Biolabs International LLC announced the national rollout of SpeedySwab®, an over-the-counter rapid test line powered by AI-driven CVML® (Computer Vision Machine Learning) technology. This solution simplifies at-home respiratory testing while linking results directly to licensed telehealth providers for faster, more accurate care during peak respiratory illness season.

“Biolabs International’s integrated SpeedySwab™ workflow guides users from test activation to AI-supported analysis and seamless telehealth consultation—all within a unified, secure digital platform.” Biolab International's focus on innovation with connected diagnostics through health data reporting and traceability sets new industry standards.

SpeedySwab® App, powered by Safe Health's connected diagnostics platform, a digital health company in which Mayo Clinic is a lead investor and one of the most respected names in global healthcare, provides consumers with an at-home test-to-treat solution that links directly to licensed telehealth providers. Users can receive treatment guidance and, when appropriate, same-day medication pickup or delivery. Early pilots of this combined approach have demonstrated notable results, including up to 68% lower total care costs and a fourfold reduction in time to treatment.

"With the healthcare environment shifting quickly, people need options that are fast, reliable, and affordable," said Gino Ajodani, President of Biolabs International. "Our early deployments showed that SpeedySwab® can help individuals move from symptoms to treatment in less time and at a fraction of the cost of traditional in-person care."

A PRACTICAL ALTERNATIVE AS COVERAGE UNCERTAINTY GROWS

As ACA protections rolled back on November 1, consumers face reduced coverage at the height of flu and COVID season. SpeedySwab® has emerged as a practical alternative supported by measurable performance data:

Average total care cost per episode: $51.46

(Based on a 2-pack kit retailing at $24.99, or $12.50 per test, plus blended telehealth pricing. Telehealth fees are applied per test. Blended rate reflects 70 percent ASYNC visits at $29.95 and 30 percent SYNC visits at $59.95.) Telehealth options (paid by user):

SYNC live provider visit: $59.95 ASYNC provider-reviewed submission: $29.95

Telehealth connection time: typically 6–12 minutes

Prescription fulfillment: 74% received medications within three hours via Amazon or same-day local pickup

Insurance usage: 88% of users completed their care entirely out-of-pocket

ENHANCED ACCURACY THROUGH INTEGRATED CVML® TECHNOLOGY

SpeedySwab® incorporates CVML® (Computer Vision Machine Learning) technology, which performs digital interpretation of test results. This system removes user subjectivity, reduces misreads, and ensures consistent test evaluations under standardized conditions. This technology is especially valuable during the winter respiratory season, when demand surges and accuracy is crucial.

Biolabs International's strong emphasis and focus on advanced health data reporting and traceability, enables the secure and compliant transmission of required information to government agencies and public health organizations; representing the wave of the future in connected diagnostics.

STRONG USER SATISFACTION AND MEASURABLE BENEFITS



A recent pilot involving 4,200 users reported:

93% found the process easier than an in-office visit

87% avoided an unnecessary clinic or urgent care visit

91% said they would choose connected diagnostics in the future

Productivity impact: Time out of work or school was reduced by an average of 0.8 days per episode.

A MODEL DESIGNED FOR A CHANGING HEALTHCARE LANDSCAPE

Artificial Intelligence's interpretation of test results has taken over. Biolabs International's platform has demonstrated improvements across the system, including a 51% increase in telehealth routing efficiency, a 32% reduction in pharmacy fulfillment errors, and an 89% digital activation rate for connected tests.

"Our new diagnostics test, paired with its innovative telehealth application, ensures that ease of access to healthcare is never compromised," added Ajodani. "This revolutionary solution makes in-home testing and treatment fast, simple, and dependable, providing everyone with the care they need — even in the face of insurance gaps or unforeseen coverage disruptions caused by external factors."

Looking ahead, Biolabs International LLC plans to leverage the AI-driven CVML® (Computer Vision Machine Learning) technology to streamline a wide range of other over-the-counter (OTC) and point-of-care (POC) diagnostic applications and devices. By extending this digital platform beyond SpeedySwab®, the company aims to improve accuracy, reduce human error, and deliver faster, more accessible healthcare solutions across multiple testing categories.

To learn more about SpeedySwab®, visit https://www.speedyswab.com/speedyswab-covid-flu

ABOUT BIOLABS INTERNATIONAL

Biolabs International (https://biolabsinternational.net/home) is a global leader in diagnostic innovation, offering over-the-counter and point-of-care, Multi panel surface drug test (Powdertracer) and soon a full at home pet testing solution.

