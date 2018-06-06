delivery.com acquires foodjunky's business operations

foodjunky customers will have an easy transition to delivery.com Office, delivery.com's robust offering for businesses, which will allow foodjunky's existing corporate clients and customers to place large and small group orders directly on the delivery.com platform. delivery.com currently serves over two million customers and a growing roster of corporate clients who order from over 12,000 merchants every day.

"This news is an exciting step towards expanding our restaurant base and strengthening our presence in the corporate domain, a major initiative for us this year," says Jed Kleckner, CEO of delivery.com. "We're excited to offer foodjunky customers access to our brand new group ordering platform, and to build upon the strong and loyal relationship that foodjunky has created with its customers and merchants."

Travis Johnson, co-founder and CEO of foodjunky stated, "We're excited to transition our customers and restaurants to delivery.com, where our customers will have access to even more restaurants and local businesses. delivery.com shares in our vision of building the best group ordering platform and as two of the most restaurant-friendly players in this industry, this is a great fit for our customers and our restaurants."

About delivery.com

delivery.com empowers the neighborhood economy by enabling customers to order online from their favorite local restaurants, grocery stores, wine and spirits shops, and laundry and dry cleaning providers. Every day, delivery.com customers explore their communities and order from more than 12,000 local businesses while at home, at work, or on the go. With headquarters in New York and a growing presence throughout the U.S., delivery.com makes ecommerce an integral part of local daily life, helping customers shop, businesses grow, and neighborhoods thrive. delivery.com is a trademark of Delivery.com, LLC.

About foodjunky

foodjunky is the premiere group ordering system for corporations and party planners. foodjunky facilitates orders of all sizes to local restaurants giving companies a better, more cost effective and efficient means of satisfying team members hunger. foodjunky is a trademark of foodjunky, Inc.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deliverycom-acquires-foodjunkys-business-operations-300660733.html

SOURCE delivery.com