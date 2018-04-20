Dell Boomi Recognized as a Leader Five Years in a Row in Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service

"In our view, being recognized as a Leader in this Magic Quadrant for five years in a row validates the trailblazing innovation and ongoing value our cloud integration platform delivers to customers on their journey to The Connected Business," said Chris McNabb, CEO of Boomi. "We feel that our vision and execution allow enterprises to connect everything and engage everywhere. With Boomi, customers tell me they can now say yes to their business partners, are saving time and money, gaining efficiencies, and changing the direction of their business for competitive advantage in their market."

According to Gartner, "An integration platform as a service (iPaaS) solution provides capabilities to enable subscribers (aka "tenants") to implement data, application, API and process integration projects involving any combination of cloud-resident and on-premises endpoints. This is achieved by developing, deploying, executing, managing and monitoring integration processes/flows that connect multiple endpoints so that they can work together." 2

Boomi exists to help organizations connect everything and engage everywhere across any channel, device or platform. The Boomi platform equips enterprises to improve productivity, accountability and collaboration across business units and with customers and partners to build The Connected Business and drive digital transformation efforts. Boomi helps to transform businesses, enabling them to adopt best-of-breed cloud, while understanding the realities of the enterprise. According to Boomi, being acknowledged as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service further validates the company's position as a trailblazer since 2010 for more than 7,000 global customers.

Resources

Get the full report: Download a complimentary copy.

¹Source: Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service," Keith Guttridge, Massimo Pezzini, et al., 18 April 2018.

2Ibid.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Dell Boomi

Dell Boomi (Boomi), an independent business unit of Dell, is the leading provider of cloud integration and workflow automation software to build The Connected Business. Boomi helps more than 7,000 organizations accelerate business agility by connecting data and applications to run faster and smarter. Visit http://www.boomi.com for more information.

© 2018 Boomi Inc. Dell, Boomi, and Dell Boomi are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact:

Janine Kromhout

Dell Boomi

650-269-1417

Janine_Kromhout@dell.com

Kelsey Quickstad

Hotwire PR for Dell Boomi

415-820-4494

Kelsey.Quickstad@hotwirepr.com

Analyst Contact:

Beth Johnson

Dell Boomi

(415) 412-6891

Beth_Johnson@dell.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dell-boomi-recognized-as-a-leader-five-years-in-a-row-in-magic-quadrant-for-enterprise-integration-platform-as-a-service-300633975.html

SOURCE Dell Boomi

Related Links

http://www.boomi.com

