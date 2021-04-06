Dell'Oro Group Announces Appointment of New Principal Analyst, Data Center Backup Power & Energy Storage (UPS)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Lucas Beran to the role of Principal Analyst, Data Center Backup Power & Energy Storage (UPS), effective immediately. Mr. Beran brings years of experience in data center physical infrastructure market analysis and consulting. Mr. Beran will lead the data center infrastructure analysis specifically uninterruptable power supplies (UPS), precision cooling and integrated data center solutions.

"We are pleased to have Mr. Beran on board and look forward to leveraging his expertise in data center power and cooling infrastructure. Mr. Beran's insights from a physical plant perspective augment the research performed by our analysts covering data center capex, server connectivity, and the switch network. Combined, the team has a very deep understanding of trends unfolding in the data center which will benefit our clients," Tam Dell'Oro, Founder and CEO said.

"I am thrilled to join Dell'Oro Group to lead the Data Center Backup Power & Energy Storage (UPS) research program. We are in the midst of extensive digital transformation, accelerated by the global pandemic, where the limits of power and cooling infrastructure are being pushed. This is leading to technology transformation related to power management, energy storage and liquid cooling. I look forward to quantifying and forecasting these market developments with timely, accurate, and detailed analysis," commented Lucas Beran.

Prior to joining Dell'Oro Group, Mr. Beran held a role in Informa and IHS Markit. Mr. Beran's research and analysis have been cited in leading trade and business publications including Data Center Knowledge, CRN, Mission Critical and Bloomberg. Mr. Beran regularly speaks at industry conferences such as Data Center Dynamics and Data Center World, and also presents to senior executives at corporations around the world. Mr. Beran graduated cum laude with a B.A. in Economics and Applied Mathematics minor from the Honors College of Boise State University.

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

