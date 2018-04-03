Delta Reports Operating Performance for March 2018

ATLANTA, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) today reported operating performance for March 2018. The company carried 16.6 million passengers across its broad global network, a record for the month of March.

Monthly highlights include:

Receiving final approvals to launch a joint venture with Korean Air that will offer customers world-class travel benefits across one of the most comprehensive route networks in the trans-Pacific market, including a combined network of more than 290 destinations in the Americas and more than 80 in Asia .

. Announcing new developments in customer experience innovation with biometric check-in at Delta Sky Clubs and a new Delta Sky Club at Phoenix Sky Harbor coming in late 2018.

Establishing new connections for customers via Salt Lake City to Cleveland, Ohio , and El Paso, Texas ; Chattanooga, Tenn. , to New York-LGA; and Boston to Las Vegas , achieving a milestone of 50 nonstop destinations at Boston Logan by this fall.

The company's operating performance is detailed in the table below.

Monthly Traffic Results

Year to Date Traffic Results





























































Mar 2018

Mar 2017

Change

Mar 2018

Mar 2017

Change



























RPMs (000):

























Domestic 12,217,140

11,719,085

4.2%

31,464,793

30,359,703

3.6%

International 6,729,095

6,449,015

4.3%

17,810,901

17,592,008

1.2%



Latin America 2,100,195

2,107,746

(0.4%)

5,850,798

5,940,584

(1.5%)



Atlantic 2,885,430

2,648,228

9.0%

7,176,523

6,791,622

5.7%



Pacific 1,743,470

1,693,041

3.0%

4,783,580

4,859,802

(1.6%)

Total System 18,946,235

18,168,100

4.3%

49,275,694

47,951,711

2.8%























































ASMs (000):

























Domestic 14,113,594

13,554,949

4.1%

37,985,800

36,448,196

4.2%

International 7,690,748

7,609,412

1.1%

21,470,350

21,423,013

0.2%



Latin America 2,391,733

2,416,514

(1.0%)

6,849,931

6,944,976

(1.4%)



Atlantic 3,336,933

3,258,105

2.4%

9,080,256

8,822,130

2.9%



Pacific 1,962,082

1,934,793

1.4%

5,540,162

5,655,907

(2.0%)

Total System 21,804,342

21,164,361

3.0%

59,456,149

57,871,209

2.7%























































Load Factor:

























Domestic 86.6%

86.5%

0.1 Pts

82.8%

83.3%

(0.5) Pts

International 87.5%

84.8%

2.7 Pts

83.0%

82.1%

0.9 Pts



Latin America 87.8%

87.2%

0.6 Pts

85.4%

85.5%

(0.1) Pts



Atlantic 86.5%

81.3%

5.2 Pts

79.0%

77.0%

2.0 Pts



Pacific 88.9%

87.5%

1.4 Pts

86.3%

85.9%

0.4 Pts

Total System 86.9%

85.8%

1.1 Pts

82.9%

82.9%

0.0 Pts























































Mainline Completion Factor 99.0%

99.5%

(0.5) Pts







































Mainline On-time Performance 86.9%

86.9%

0.0 Pts











(preliminary DOT A14)

















































Passengers Boarded 16,581,725

16,209,515

2.3%

42,888,795

42,296,330

1.4%



























Cargo Ton Miles (000): 188,719

172,313

9.5%

503,677

470,510

7.0%



























Note: Results include flights operated under contract carrier arrangements









































