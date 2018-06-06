Delta Showcases World's First 4K DLP ® Laser Video Wall and a New, Feature-Rich Vivitek 4K Projector at InfoComm 2018

"Whether you are viewing critical information from a video wall in a fast-paced control room or projecting a presentation within a conference room, it's important to have reliable display technology capable of generating bright, crisp and clear images," said M.S. Huang, president of Delta Americas, "We understand the challenges of the markets we serve and have a comprehensive lineup of projection and display solutions for any application or budget."

Video Wall Solutions

Delta's video walls provide a complete display solution when supported by the Delta's own distributed version control systems (DVCS). Our video walls offer a space-saving solution for control rooms, operation centers and other mission-critical environments.

70" 4K Laser Video Wall, 2x3 Array – The industry's first 4K DLP® Laser Video Wall for surveillance control rooms. Delta's video wall features 4,000-lumen brightness, full color spectrum, and a wide viewing angle. Its ultra slim cube design has a depth of only 22", conserving precious space in tight control rooms. Its laser engines have an impressive lifecycle of up to 100,000 hours (11.4 years) and use 33 percent less power when compared to traditional LED cubes. This state-of-the-art video wall also offers industry-leading IP6X anti-dust protection rating and reliable and eco-friendly heat pipe cooling.

Offers industry-leading brightness, this 60" full HD DLP® laser video wall with a slim 19.5' depth, includes redundant power supply and light source, FHD resolution and 2400 lumens brightness. DVCS-3 Series -- Delta's network-based Display Control System ensures optimal 4K performance at 60fps. This 100 percent digital network is highly flexible and scalable, offering real-time preview and playback and supporting 10,000 nodes.

Other cutting-edge LED arrays from Delta provide the perfect solutions for public information display at an array of locations, including retail stores, healthcare facilities, airports, broadcasting, corporate lobbies and more.

1.58mm Fine Pitch LED, 4x5 Array – This Fine Pitch LED Display System with stunning image quality and uniformity boasts a 16:9 aspect ratio packaged in a seamless design. An aluminum die cast frame offers extra durability, with service and installation made easy by front access.

Vivitek Multimedia & Large Venue Projectors

Vivitek, a brand of Delta, will be displaying for the first time its new DK2688, DH678Z, DU4771Z and DU7195Z projectors. These Vivitek projectors create bright, vivid and crisp visuals to engage viewers with projects sized to accommodate classrooms, work spaces, museums, auditoriums and more. To ensure the best cost-of-ownership, each projector has been carefully designed with features that provide long-lasting operation and reduced energy consumption, without sacrificing performance. All new models utilize DLP® DarkChip3™ and BrilliantColor™ technologies to deliver optimal black levels and vibrant colorful images.

DK2688 – The Vivitek DK2688, a new Ultra HD 4K projector, can display the finest details thanks to 8.3 million pixels projected on the screen, which is four times the FullHD 1080p resolution. Providing a high brightness of 4,000 ANSI lumens, and great contrast ratio of 50,000:1 for a worry-free projection in any indoor environment, the DK2688 also features a HDR10 (High Dynamic Range) for precise natural colors. Equipped with a wide 1.39-2.08:1 T.R. lens and vertical lens shift, it provides convenience and flexibility for its installation. The DK2688 is well suited to liven up any business environment in high quality 4K resolution due to its three HDMI v.2.0 input ports.

Also, at Delta's booth will be Vivitek's Novo wireless presentation and digital signage solutions available for demo.

The NovoEnterprise + LauncherPlus Product Bundle – Equipped with top-of-the-line hardware and powerful, intuitive software, Vivitek's NovoEnterprise delivers the performance enterprises require to wirelessly collaborate productively and effi­ciently. Compatible with virtually all computers, whether Windows or Mac OS, tablets, or other smart devices using iOS and Android, NovoEnterprise can be enhanced with the LauncherPlus accessory for instant laptop screen mirroring with the press of a button.

To demo these technologies in-person, visit Delta's booth at InfoComm (N306).

About Delta Electronics (Americas)

Delta Electronics (Americas) was established 34 years ago and has grown to over one thousand employees in recent years. Delta has offices, R&D centers, manufacturing, distribution and repair centers in multiple locations in the U.S., Mexico, and South America. In the U.S, operations are located in Fremont, Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Raleigh, Boston and Detroit to better serve its diverse customer base. Outside the U.S. Delta continues to expand its Americas operations in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Canada.

Delta Electronics (Americas) serves the IT, communications, industrial automation, renewable energy, lighting, power tool, automotive electric vehicle, and other major industries. Products include power electronics, DC brushless fans, visual displays, industrial automation, networking products, electronic components, consumer products, energy efficient and renewable energy products to name a few. The company is always striving to define new ways to improve the energy efficiency of its products through advanced research and product development.

For more information, please visit: www.delta-americas.com.

About Vivitek

Vivitek, a brand of Delta, manufactures an extensive line of visual display and presentation products. Vivitek's line of digital projection and display products incorporates the latest innovations and technologies to meet the market demands for education, business, home theater and large venue.

For more information about Vivitek, please visit www.vivitekcorp.com.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in power and thermal management solutions and a major player in several product segments such as industrial automation, displays, and networking. Its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," focuses on addressing key environmental issues such as global climate change. As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta's business domains include Power Electronics, Automation and Infrastructure. Delta has 169 sales offices, 70 R&D centers and 38 manufacturing facilities worldwide.

Throughout its history, Delta has received many global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to corporate social responsibility. Since 2011, Delta has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index (DJSI World) for 7 consecutive years. In 2017, Delta was selected by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) for its Climate Change Leadership Level for the 2nd consecutive year.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com.

