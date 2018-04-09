Delta's Advanced Display Technologies Enable the World's First 8K 25,000-lumen DLP Projector Unveiled at NAB Show 2018

Mr. Yancey Hai, chairman of Delta Electronics, Inc., highlighted, "Delta's commitment to innovation stands out as we celebrate a new chapter in our long-term collaboration with Digital Projection by launching the world's first 25,000-lumen 8K projector. Our design and manufacturing of state-of-the-art display technology shall continue leveraging Digital Projection's technical expertise, sales and marketing, thus, creating synergies that translate into the development of next-generation projectors capable of providing customers and their respective audiences with the most vivid and sharpest images possible."

Mr. M.S. Huang, president of Delta Electronics (Americas), said, "Digital Projection's INSIGHT LASER 8K is destined to become a game-changing hit at the 2018 NAB Show as its advanced features fulfill the needs of the most demanding customers in the industry. We look forward to collaborating further with Digital Projection in the deployment of this unique projector across the Americas to enhance Delta's leadership position within the display sector."

Digital Projection's INSIGHT LASER 8K projector offers not only the world's highest resolution in the projection segment utilizing unique image processing technology to recreate unprecedented high quality video, but also boasts 3-chip DLP® technology, 25,000-lumen brightness as well as Delta's environmentally-friendly laser light source, thermal management, and power supply solutions. The use of the laser light source allows for an extended lifespan up to 20,000 hours at full brightness, which is highly aligned with Delta's dedication to energy and environmental conservation. These industry-leading characteristics have been conceived to satisfy the requirements of a wide range of high-end applications including but not limited to broadcasting, public displays, planetariums, utility management and military.

Delta and Digital Projection have collaborated for several years in the design and manufacturing of display solutions. Delta's expertise in technology development and manufacturing complement Digital Projection's 30-year pedigree in the development, sales, marketing and customer service in DLP® projectors, continuously strengthening their leading position in the display industry.

An official Digital Projection press event introducing the INSIGHT LASER 8K will be held in S115LMR (South Hall Lower) from Noon -- 1 PM PDT on April 9th, 10th and 11th.

The NAB Show is one the most prominent tradeshows for audiovisual and related technologies for the broadcasting, film and digital AV industries. Its 2018 edition will be held at Las Vegas Convention Center from April 9 to 12.

Note: DLP® is a registered trademark of Texas Instruments Inc.

About Delta Electronics (Americas)

Delta Electronics (Americas) was established 34 years ago and has grown to over one thousand employees in recent years. Delta has offices, R&D centers, manufacturing, distribution and repair centers in multiple locations in the U.S., Mexico, and South America. In the U.S, operations are located in Fremont, Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Raleigh, Boston and Detroit to better serve its diverse customer base. Outside the U.S. Delta continues to expand its Americas operations in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Canada.

Delta Electronics (Americas) serves the IT, communications, industrial automation, renewable energy, lighting, power tool, automotive electric vehicle, and other major industries. Products include power electronics, DC brushless fans, visual displays, industrial automation, networking products, electronic components, consumer products, energy efficient and renewable energy products to name a few. The company is always striving to define new ways to improve the energy efficiency of its products through advanced research and product development.

For more information, please visit: www.delta-americas.com

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in power and thermal management solutions and a major player in several product segments such as industrial automation, displays, and networking. Its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," focuses on addressing key environmental issues such as global climate change. As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta's business domains include Power Electronics, Automation and Infrastructure. Delta has 163 sales offices, 64 R&D centers and 39 manufacturing facilities worldwide.

Throughout its history, Delta has received many global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to corporate social responsibility. Since 2011, Delta has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index (DJSI World) for 7 consecutive years. In 2017, Delta was selected by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) for its Climate Change Leadership Level for the 2nd consecutive year.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

Media Contact:

PAN Communications for Delta Electronics (Americas)

Sean Welch

+1-407-734-7330

swelch@pancomm.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deltas-advanced-display-technologies-enable-the-worlds-first-8k-25-000-lumen-dlp-projector-unveiled-at-nab-show-2018--300626503.html

SOURCE Delta

Related Links

http://www.delta-americas.com

http://www.deltaww.com

