Demand for Disinfection Products Used in Food Safety to Grow Nearly 4% Annually Through 2022

CLEVELAND, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for disinfection products used in food safety, including chemical disinfectants and sanitizers, disinfection equipment, and other products such as disinfectant wipes, is projected to advance 3.9% annually to $1.7 billion in 2022. Disinfection products account for the largest share of food safety product demand, representing 35% of the market in 2017. While much of the historical growth for disinfection products has been driven by government regulations, new product developments and technological advancements will stimulate demand going forward. These and other trends are presented in Food Safety Products in the US, 5th Edition, a new study from The Freedonia Group, a Cleveland-based industry research firm.

More information about this study is here: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/food-safety-products-in-the-us-by-product-and-market-5th-edition-3613.htm

Demand for disinfectant and sanitizer chemicals – at the formulated (ready-to-use, or ready-to-dilute) level – in food safety applications is forecast to increase 3.2% annually to $1.0 billion in 2022. Continuing government and business efforts to eliminate contamination at the food processing level will drive gains. Additionally, consumer concerns about foodborne illness will support demand as food processors and foodservice establishments try to prevent the fallout associated with high-profile outbreaks.

US demand for all types of food safety products is forecast to grow 4.9% annually to $5.2 billion in 2022, a slight deceleration from the 2012-2017 pace. Gains will be driven by ongoing implementation of the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), which, although originally enacted in 2011, has compliance dates staggered through 2022. Further technological improvements will also boost efforts to increase traceability in the food supply chain.

