Demand for Mobile Services on the Rise

TAMPA, Fla., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the desire for convenience and time savings continuing to rise, mobile concepts are expanding. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the demand for services that come right to your front door – and fitness is no exception.

AtmosEffect® Fitness, a new and innovative mobile fitness concept that is reinventing the definition of a gym, announced today the launch of its national franchise opportunity. Established in Tampa, FL in 2018, AtmosEffect® was one of the first mobile gym franchises in the U.S. The concept offers consumers the opportunity to have a private, convenient, and highly effective fitness experience that comes right to their front door.

"Because the core of our model is based around at-home, outdoor and virtual fitness services, we were able to fill a void and serve a need that our brick-and-mortar counterparts were not able to, which not only allowed us to survive, but to thrive," said Co-Founder, Joel Balaban.

AtmosEffect® specializes in at-home personal training (outdoor and indoor), outdoor boot camps, custom event experiences, corporate fitness and offers virtual personal training options powered by Zoom. The concept addresses most of the common barriers that keep people from exercising and reaching their goals, namely, "gym-phobia", a lack of time, a lack of know-how and accountability. Program success rates and the results achieved of the AtmosEffect® clientele are truly remarkable.

This mobile fitness concept offers potential franchisees some of the lowest start-up costs and lowest overheads in the fitness industry. AtmosEffect® provides a unique and fresh opportunity for personal trainers, gym managers, fitness enthusiasts and entrepreneurs to become gym owners and to standout in the fitness industry with a concept that offers true differentiation.

The brand is projecting to have 250+ franchise units sold in the first five years.

