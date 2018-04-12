Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot

[Click-to-Tweet]: .@Demandbase extends ABM collaboration with @Pardot to deliver actionable insights to marketing & sales teams #ABMSummit https://demandb.se/2uS3E7O

"ABM has transformed how marketing teams drive new business and retain customers. But many B2B companies still struggle to deliver the comprehensive account view that can help sales teams drive pipeline and close business," said Chris Golec, CEO of Demandbase. "We're excited to extend our partnership with Salesforce and give marketers the ability to empower sales teams with a complete picture of their target accounts so they can increase their productivity and win rates."

The integrated solution will uncover both the activity of the contact information in Pardot and the aggregated activity of account-level insights using Demandbase's AI and proprietary IP-based data and patented identification technology. ABM teams will know when a target account visits their website, what relevant keywords and topics they are researching online, which key contacts are looking at what pages on their site, and when they're being mentioned in the news or on blogs. These insights will be presented within Salesforce, and also be delivered via email and Slack.

"Salesforce enables marketing and sales teams to work better together, by delivering a deeper understanding of every customer," said Michael Kostow, SVP & GM, Salesforce Pardot. "Einstein ABM arms teams with the insights necessary to deliver personalized campaigns and build relationships with their most valuable accounts. This integration with Demandbase further complements Einstein ABM, driving even more success for our customers."

This new functionality will be available to Pardot and Demandbase customers in June 2018.

Demandbase is a Salesforce ISV partner, and Salesforce Ventures, Salesforce's corporate investment group, is an investor in Demandbase.

For more information, please visit https://www.demandbase.com/why-demandbase/technology-partners/salesforce/.

About Demandbase

Demandbase is the leader in Account-Based Marketing (ABM). The company offers the only Artificial Intelligence-enabled, comprehensive ABM platform that spans Advertising, Marketing, Sales and Analytics. Enterprise leaders and high-growth companies such as Accenture, Adobe, DocuSign, GE, Salesforce and others use Demandbase to drive their ABM strategy and maximize their marketing performance. The company was named a Gartner Cool Vendor for Tech Go-To Market in 2016. For more information, please visit https://www.demandbase.com/ or follow the company on Twitter @Demandbase.

This press release contains forward-looking statements about potential future offerings and features. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the company's ability to continue to release, gain customer acceptance of and provide support for new and improved versions of the company's services and the company's ability to realize benefits from strategic partnerships. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, the company's results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information please visit http://www.salesforce.com or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

