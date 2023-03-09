HAPPY VALLEY, Ore., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DemandPDX, LLC, a leading eCommerce development agency specializing in Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Shopify, is proud to announce that it has achieved the Crest (Gold) partnership level with Salesforce, a global leader in cloud-based software.

DemandPDX, LLC attains Crest (Gold) Partnership Level with Salesforce

This partnership level is a testament to DemandPDX's commitment to delivering high-quality services and solutions to its clients. The achievement also recognizes the company's expertise and experience in providing Salesforce products, and its outstanding performance in helping businesses connect with their customers.

"We are thrilled to have attained the Crest partnership level with Salesforce," said Chris Bergemann, CEO and Co-Founder at DemandPDX. "Our US-based team is dedicated to providing innovative solutions and unparalleled customer service, and this milestone underscores our commitment to achieving that goal."

As a Salesforce partner, DemandPDX offers a wide range of services including customization, integration, migration, best practices, and ongoing support. This achievement marks an important milestone for the company, as it is now poised to deliver even more value to its clients and reinforce its position as a trusted provider of Salesforce solutions.

About DemandPDX, LLC

DemandPDX, LLC is an eCommerce development agency that helps businesses of all sizes achieve their goals through innovative solutions and exceptional customer service. With a US-based team specializing in Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Shopify, the company is committed to providing the best possible service and support to its clients.

