Demotech, Inc. Affirms Financial Stability Rating® of Florida Specialty Insurance Company Based on Its Action Plan

According to Joseph L. Petrelli, President, Demotech, "Florida Specialty Insurance Company has worked diligently to develop an action plan that addresses the concerns of regulators, consumers, producers, and Demotech. Upon approval by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation, a loss portfolio transfer will be effective March 1, 2018, to be applicable to the Company's net losses. Furthermore, the Company has also reinsured the balance of its net premium effective February 28, 2018. Both contracts are with Sirius America Insurance Company, a well-known and capable reinsurer."

Petrelli also stated, "Given this action plan, regulators, policyholders, claimants, and producers currently associated with Florida Specialty Insurance Company can be comfortable knowing that the Company has the capability to stand behind its commitments."

About Demotech, Inc.

Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, Demotech has served the insurance industry by assigning accurate, reliable, and proven Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) to Property & Casualty insurers and Title underwriters. Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and the execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Visit www.demotech.com for more information.

