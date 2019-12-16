Denmark Advanced Facilities Market Report, 2019: Construction Positioning, Safety Culture, Taxation, Legal Systems, Environmental Issues, Advanced Manufacturing, Competition

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Denmark: Advanced Facilities Analysis 2019" country profile from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 2019 study has 136 pages and 76 tables and figures. The study is useful for companies seeking to understand the Danish market and to understand how to locate a regional headquarters in Denmark. It outlines those industrial areas in which Denmark has centers of excellence.



Denmark's construction and infrastructure sector is booming. The Danish construction industry's growth prospects are enhanced by government plans to invest DKK5.1 billion (US$805.4 million) to build a new light rail by 2020. In order to develop the country's transport infrastructure, the government plans to invest DKK100.0 billion (US$15.1 billion) by 2020. Better, faster, cheaper transport is anticipated to stimulate growth in all sectors of the commercial industrial economy.



For companies, flexible hiring rules and a lack of corruption make Denmark one of the world's best places to do business. Danish citizens benefit from a broad-based economy, solid educational system, and democratic traditions. All the social benefits make the population a steady, reliable work force, but not an intense, research-oriented group. The drive to achieve rapid growth is not apparent in many of the cultural observations.



Denmark is among the most digital countries in EU. 94% of Danish citizens are online and actively engaged in the use of a variety of online services, making their digital skills highly advanced. Denmark ranks fourth out of the 28 EU Member States in the Digital Economy. Denmark is a center of excellence for desalination with Danfoss is world class, creating water for Saudi Arabia and South Africa. This expertise will become more needed as climate change takes effect. Denmark is a center of excellence for wind energy. Wind represents the best way to deliver renewable energy.



DTU primary objective is to develop, implement and apply polymers in commercial products to assist and provide support for the Danish as well as international polymer industry through activities: Measuring and modelling rheology of polymer melts; Synthesizing polymers with specific functions to allow add-on features are also supported.



Denmark has data centres (46), Norway (40), Finland (25) and Iceland (6). Sweden has 56 data centers. Denmark ranks as the fourth most secure country in the world for data centre investment.



The Nordic region as a whole is set to benefit from continuing, significant data centre investment. Over the next three years, 4.3billion will be invested with more than 59% derived from overseas internet players, including Google and Facebook. In these regions, there are 117 data center operators and 171 data centers. In the Nordics, the market for third party data centre operators is expected to increase by two and a half times in space and triple in terms of MW power requirements.



The Nordic data centre space has attracted $3 billion in investment in recent years. Global data traffic is growing fast and the need for data centre capacity is growing accordingly. The capacity of the global data centre industry has grown by 10 per cent annually. This growth is expected to continue in the next decade.



Favorable work environments and a culture of integrity are a huge draw for Denmark. The people are nice and the working conditions are comfortable in Denmark.



The wind energy research, implementation and application of polymers in commercial products are compelling aspects of Danish centers of excellence, likely to attract companies in the same industry to leverage existing expertise into the area.



Key Topics Covered



1. Overview



2. Denmark Construction Positioning

2.1 Denmark Government Construction Investment Programme is Set to Grow

2.2 Quality of The Danish Business Climate

2.3 Denmark Construction Barriers for International Companies

2.4 Danish Government Positions to Support Construction

2.5 Denmark Environmental Work Safety



3. Denmark Safety Culture

3.1 Danish Worksite Inspections

3.2 Danish Initiatives for Safety Inspections

3.3 Denmark Environmental Positioning

3.4 Enforcement in Denmark

3.5 Danish Differentiation for Higher Fines



4. Taxation in Denmark

4.1 Taxation Authority

4.2 Denmark Corporate Taxes

4.3 Denmark Personal Income Tax Rates

4.3 Taxation of Non-Residents

4.4 Denmark Double Taxation Agreements



5. Legal System in Denmark

5.1 Legal System

5.1.1 Danish Legislature

5.1.2 Danish Executive Branch

5.2 Court System in Denmark

5.3 Denmark Application of the Law - Prison Systems

5.4 Danish Legal System

5.5 Danish Universal Access to Health Care

5.6 Denmark Typical Delivery Model Applicable - Contract Type

5.7 Denmark Local Regulations & Compliance

5.8 Supervision of Construction Contracts

5.8.1 Supervision of Construction Contracts via Software

5.8.2 Danish Labor Union Market

5.9 Work Permits in Denmark

5.10 Driving in Denmark

5.11 Permitting Requirements of Developments in Denmark

5.12 The National Building Code of Denmark

5.13 Ministry of The Environment Steers and Monitors Construction

5.14 Municipalities Steer and Monitor Construction in Their Area of Denmark

5.15 Local Denmark

5.16 Responsibilities Building Project: Planning a Construction Project in Denmark



6. Environmental Issues in Denmark

6.1 Atmospheric Issues in Denmark

6.2 Denmark Need to Meet Carbon Emissions and Climate Change Targets

6.3 Water Issues in Denmark

6.4 Waste Issues in Denmark

6.5 EIA'S

6.6 Denmark Sustainable Development



7. Advanced Manufacturing Sector in Denmark

7.1 Foreign Direct Investments FDI In Denmark

7.2 Denmark - Investment Considerations

7.3 Danish Government Measures to Motivate or Restrict FDI:

7.4 Description of Industry Sectors in Denmark and Companies Needing Construction

7.5 Industrial Companies and Construction in Denmark and the Nordic Countries

7.6 Major Companies in Denmark:

7.7 Denmark Shipping and Transport

7.7.1 A.P. Moller - Mrsk - Shipping

7.7.2 Fond Altor / Wrist Group - Fuel Trading

7.7.2 United Shipping & Trading Company - Fuel Trading

7.7.3 DSV - Road Transport

7.8 Telecommunications Services

7.8.1 TDC

7.9 Automotive, Manufacturing, and Retail

7.9.1 Lego

7.9.2 Coop Danmark - Consumer Goods Retailing

7.9.3 Danfoss - Heating Industry

7.9.4 Alfa Laval AB

7.10 Pharmaceuticals

7.10.1 Ferring Pharmaceuticals

7.10.2 Sanofi

7.11 Energy

7.11.1 Vestas Wind Systems

7.11.2 Orsted (formerly DONG Energy) - Energy Provider

7.12 Industrial Companies

7.12.1 Danish Polymer Centre - DTU Chemical Engineering

7.13 Wastewater Treatment

7.13.1 VandCenter Syd (VCS) Denmark

7.14 Agriculture and Food

7.14.1 Danish Crown - Meat

7.14.2 Carlsberg - Beer

7.14.3 DLG - Feed Compounds

7.14.4 Arla Foods - Dairy Products

7.15 Denmark Bio-Pharma & Healthcare:

7.15.1 Novo Nordisk - Insulin

7.16 Data Centers in Denmark

7.16.1 Danish Government Support for Data Centers

7.16.2 Denmark Havfrue project

7.16.3 Apple

7.16.4 Facebook

7.16.5 Amazon in Denmark

7.16.6 Google

7.16.7 Microsoft

7.16.8 Anexia Data Center



8. Competition - Engineering & Construction Providers

8.1 Engineering Consultancies

8.1.1 NCC

8.1.2 Enggaard A/S, A

8.1.3 Enemrke & Petersen A/S

8.1.4 CASA A/S

8.1.5 Jorgen Friis Poulsen A/S

8.1.6 Huscompagniet Midt- og Nordjylland A/S

8.1.7 Jacobs

8.1.8 Hitachi

8.1.9 Danish Association of Management Consultants

8.2 Construction Supply Chain Main Local Contractors

8.2.1 Airland Logistics

8.2.2 Damco

8.2.3 DFDS Logistics

8.3 International Construction Companies Servicing the Danish Market

8.4 Architects Serving the Danish Market

8.4.1 Gottlieb Paludan Architects

8.4.2 COWI



9. Characteristics of Local Business Culture

9.1 Litigious or Deal-Making?

9.2 Denmark Anti-Corruption Credentials



