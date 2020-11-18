Denmark Data Center Market Investment and Opportunities Report 2020-2025 Featuring IT Infrastructure, Construction Service, & Support Infrastructure Providers and Data Center Investors
Denmark data center market size is growing at a CAGR of over 12% during 2020-2025.
Interxion, Facebook, Google, Globleconnect, Bulk Infrastructure, and Digiplex are prominent investors in the Denmark data center market. Denmark is attracting data center investments due to low latency, digital connectivity, and green energy. The country has a strong IoT network. In 2019, Teracom, a telecommunications firm, partnered with Loriot, an IoT infrastructure firm, to complete a nationwide IoT LoRaWAN network.
Copenhagen is one of the major data center hubs in Denmark. The city has over 20 facilities. 5G network coverage is likely to cover 90% of the market by 2025, which will witness increase in deployment of edge facilities across many major cities connected to hyperscale facilities operated in the country. Digiplex is estimated to build another facility in Denmark during the forecast period, which is predicted to reuse excess heat. The company's facility in Copenhagen derives its mains power from certified renewable hydro and wind energy source.
Key Market Participants
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Atos
- Arista
- Broadcom
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Dell Technologies
- Cisco
- NetApp
- Huawei
- IBM
- Lenovo
Construction Service Providers
- Gotlieb Paludan Architects
- Aarsleff
- Exyte
- Cowi
- Mthojgaard
- Novenco
- Soren Jensen
- Ramboll
- Mace
- Mercury
- Caverion
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Climaveneta
- Kinolt
- Eaton
- Legrand
- MTU Onsite Energy
- Socomec
- Kohler SDMO
- Schneider Electric
- Vertiv
- Rittal
- Stulz
- Riello UPS
Data Center Investors
- GlobalConnect
- Digiplex
- Bulk
- Interxion
