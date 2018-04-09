Dent Wizard Promotes Mike Black to CEO

"I'm honored that Terry and the Board are entrusting me to continue guiding Dent Wizard by our Core Values: Excellence, integrity, innovation and customer devotion," said Black. "I have a great team of people here helping me on this mission.

"Our people make the difference," added Black. "We're an organization focused on serving our clients and delivering on our commitments. Our proven ability to scale with our clients is unique. We continue to expand our business across North America, and with that expansion add talented, inspired team members who help our clients and embrace our core values. Our technicians and field leaders help drive our business and allow us to leverage our resources to continue growing Dent Wizard."

The former CEO, Terry Koebbe, will be elevated to the position of Chairman and will advise the senior management team and assist in the company's merger and acquisition efforts.

"Mike has done an incredible job in his seven-plus years as COO, and deserves the opportunity to lead Dent Wizard as the CEO. I'm confident he will continue to be a great leader," said Koebbe. "After 27 years at Dent Wizard, I'm looking forward to this next phase of my career, mentoring Mike and providing assistance in any way I can. I'm also excited about leading our mergers and acquisitions efforts to find good companies that expand our capabilities and add more great people to our team."

About Dent Wizard

Dent Wizard International, established in 1983, is North America's largest provider of automotive reconditioning services and related products. Services include paintless dent removal, minor body repair including bumpers, wheel restoration, interior repair, appraisal and catastrophe support, key origination and duplication, plus finance & insurance products. Dent Wizard serves the automotive industry's leading companies through a diverse mix of customer channels: dealers, auctions, rental, finance & insurance and catastrophe/OEM, which includes auto body shops and insurance companies. Dent Wizard is transforming the automotive reconditioning market through its full service solutions and unmatched scale and expertise. A clear value proposition, track record of expansion and growth, sophisticated scalable infrastructure, best-in-class technicians and entrepreneurial management team are reasons Dent Wizard is the leading North American platform. An affiliate of Gridiron Capital, a private equity investment firm, St. Louis-based Dent Wizard operates throughout North America. For more information visit www.dentwizard.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dent-wizard-promotes-mike-black-to-ceo-300625652.html

SOURCE Dent Wizard International

Related Links

https://www.dentwizard.com

