Dental Implants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024

The global dental implants market was valued at US$ 4.1 billion in 2018. Dental implants are artificial tooth roots that are used to support false teeth and tooth bridges. They are frames made of biocompatible metals such as zirconia and titanium which are surgically placed in the jawbone beneath the gums to provide stable support for artificial teeth. This secures the dentures and bridges and give a more natural feel as compared to conventional dentures. Currently, three types of dental implants are available in the market. Endosteal implants, that are grafted into the tissue to which the bridge or denture is attached. Subperiosteal implants that are attached under the gum tissue but with a protruding metal frame over which the artificial tooth is attached and transosteal implant in which a U-shaped metal frame is passed through the jaw bone and gum tissue.

The increasing occurrence of oral health problems such as dental caries, periodontal diseases, and tooth decay is among the key factors driving the global dental implants market. Additionally, introduction of prosthetics has played a major role in driving the demand for dental implants as it helps in re-establishing oral movements and facial structure of the patient. Moreover, dental implants have assisted in reducing the discomfort and maintenance procedures while simultaneously enhancing the aesthetics for the consumer. Furthermore, factors such as Improper oral hygiene among children and adults, rising geriatric population, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, growing dental tourism in emerging countries and increasing disposable incomes of consumers are further expected to drive the dental implants market. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 5.5 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 5 % during 2019-2024.



