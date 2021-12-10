Dental Prosthetics Market to Grow by USD 1.94 billion | Rise in the Edentulous Population and Incidence of Oral Diseases will Drive Growth | Technavio

The dental prosthetics market is expected to grow by USD 1.94 bn from 2020 to 2025, as per Technavio. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.98%. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 6.29%.

The dental prosthetics market is fragmented. Vendors are using growth strategies such as focusing on M&A to compete in the market. This market forecast report provides in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information related to the production, sustainability, and prospects of leading companies.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Dental Prosthetics Market Analysis Report by Type (crowns and bridges, dentures, abutments, and others) and Geography (Europe, North America, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".

The market is driven by rise in the edentulous population and incidence of oral diseases. Edentulism impacts the most vulnerable population groups, such as aging and low-income population. The geriatric population faces tooth loss due to several factors, such as poor oral hygiene, dental cavities, gum disease, gum decay, injury, cancer, smoking, or tooth wear. These factors will drive the growth of the market. Advances in technology have resulted in the introduction of new procedures that provide efficient oral/dental care, minimally invasive procedures, early detection of dental caries using laser equipment, and the treatment of periodontal diseases. This will increase the number of patients and dental visits and will drive the growth of the dental prosthetics market during the forecast period.

Dental Prosthetics Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Crowns and bridges - size and forecast 2020-2025

Dentures - size and forecast 2020-2025

Abutments - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Dental Prosthetics Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

Dental Prosthetics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.98% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.94 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.29 Regional analysis Europe, North America, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution Europe at 43% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BioHorizons Inc., DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Modern Dental Pacific Group, Noris Medical Ltd., Quantum Dental Technologies., Straumann Holding AG, Sweden and Martina Spa, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

