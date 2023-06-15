Dentsu Names Clinch Global Preferred Partner for Dynamic Creative Optimization

The global partnership enables dentsu clients to deliver automated and personalized campaigns at scale

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, dentsu announced a global partnership with Clinch, the leader in dynamic ad serving and personalization and creator of Flight Control, the Omnichannel Campaign Activation Platform, for its Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO) offering. The partnership includes complete access to Clinch's SaaS platform Flight Control, which improves operational efficiency and fosters cross-functional and end-to-end collaborations. With Clinch's industry-leading technology, dentsu clients can deliver custom-tailored ad experiences across all channels and drive best-in-class performance and ROI.

Clinch's Flight Control platform makes highly complex campaigns with multiple data feeds, channels, and other factors not only possible, but easy to launch, manage, and scale across connected TV (CTV), online video advertising (OLV), social, mobile, native, Digital out-of-home, and more. Another advantage is the platform's seamless integration with many top platform partners, such as, but not limited to, Meta, The Trade Desk, and Double Verify, bringing massive efficiencies and automation to the campaign activation process and faster overall speed to market. Campaigns that run through Flight Control also have the added benefit of obtaining unique creative engagement insights that can be used for ongoing optimizations, and more effective, data-driven future planning.

Further, Clinch's Flight Control platform is fully interoperable with many of dentsu's proprietary internal tech resources, such as Merkury, for audience-based creative decisioning and optimization, and Content Symphony, for digital asset management, tracking, and insights.

In addition, dentsu's partnership with Clinch provides clients with 'white glove' service and technology inclusive of creative production, DCO strategy, ongoing creative performance along with ad serving and full use of Flight Control.

"Co-creating with our partners enables us to truly innovate what's next for our clients, and offer 360-degree solutions that unify data, creativity and media to accelerate business outcomes," said Jeff Greenspoon, President, Global Solutions at dentsu. "Clinch's technology not only brings unique capabilities in omnichannel personalization and DCO to dentsu, but also allows us to operate at unparalleled levels of efficiency, saving time, resources, and costs for our clients."

Dentsu's partnership with Clinch builds on more than five years of joint success, including delivering a 243% increase in e-commerce growth for one of the largest grocery companies in America through automation and centralizing operations, while expanding their target audience base. Other clients who have benefitted from the partnership include Nespresso, Jack-in-the-Box, and more.

"The most important aspects of media buying and campaign activation right now are performance and efficiency, especially for a company like dentsu with integrated teams across the globe," said Oz Etzioni, CEO, Clinch. "Clinch and Flight Control were built to unify the entire activation process so that agencies have more time and resources for strategy and ultimately winning new business. We are thrilled to continue growing this partnership and contribute to the innovation that makes dentsu a market leader."

About Clinch

Clinch is the recognized leader in omnichannel ad serving. The company's AI-driven dynamic personalization technology delivers custom-tailored ad experiences across all channels, driving best-in-class performance and ROI. Flight Control, Clinch's Omnichannel Campaign Activation Platform, enables agencies and brands to manage the entire campaign lifecycle, from strategy through activation and measurement, on a single platform that makes them massively more productive, efficient, and profitable. In everything Clinch does, it automates workflows and leverages data to personalize and optimize display and video ad experiences at scale, across programmatic, CTV, social media, in-app, native, and Digital Out of Home (DOOH). For more information visit: www.clinch.co

About dentsu

Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-centered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.

