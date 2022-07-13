Dentures Market offers a comprehensive analysis by Product (partial dentures and complete dentures), End-user (hospitals, dental clinics, and others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) - Technavio

Jul 13, 2022, 03:05 ET
The 120 Pages reports on the dentures market offer comprehensive analysis by Product (partial dentures and complete dentures), End-user (hospitals, dental clinics, and others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW)
NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest report on the Dentures Market projects growth of USD 604.84 million, registering a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecasted period. North America occupied about 38% of the market share. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to factors such as the growth of the edentulous population and the rising incidence of oral diseases Request Sample Report.
Dentures Market: Major Growth Drivers
The dentures market growth is expected to be driven by the following factors:
- Growth of the edentulous population and rising incidence of oral diseases
- Growing dental tourism in emerging economies
- High demand for dental care
The primary factors impacting the growth of the denture market are the expansion of the edentulous population and the increasing prevalence of oral illnesses. Edentulism is a frequent condition that affects aged people's ability to eat, speak, and look at themselves in the mirror. Edentulism is more common in people over 65. The main trend impacting the growth of the dentures industry is the rising desire for cosmetic dentistry. The report helps businesses create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities. Download Sample Report Now!
Dentures Market: Key Vendor Offerings
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Amann Girrbach AG
- COLTENE Holding AG
- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
- H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG
- HUGE
- Ivoclar Vivadent AG
- Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
- Modern Dental Group Ltd.
- Thommen Medical AG
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Sample Report.
Reasons to Buy Dentures Market Report:
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist dentures market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the dentures market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the dentures market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dentures market vendors
Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to Analyst Now!
Related Reports
Invisible Orthodontics Market in North America by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The invisible orthodontics market share in North America is expected to increase to USD 1.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.1%.
Adhesive Bandages Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The adhesive bandages market share is estimated to reach a value of USD 622.43 million from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 4.26%.
|
Dentures Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.87%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 604.84 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.43
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 38%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, France, Japan, China, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Amann Girrbach AG, COLTENE Holding AG, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG, HUGE, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Modern Dental Group Ltd., Thommen Medical AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Healthcare Equipment
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Partial dentures - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Partial dentures - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Partial dentures - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Complete dentures - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Complete dentures - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Complete dentures - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 22: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 23: Comparison by End-user
- 6.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 24: Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 25: Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Dental clinics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Dental clinics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Dental clinics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by End-user
7 Customer landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 31: Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 42: Key leading countries
- 8.8 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 47: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 48: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Amann Girrbach AG
- Exhibit 50: Amann Girrbach AG - Overview
- Exhibit 51: Amann Girrbach AG - Product and service
- Exhibit 52: Amann Girrbach AG - Key news
- Exhibit 53: Amann Girrbach AG - Key offerings
- 11.4 COLTENE Holding AG
- Exhibit 54: COLTENE Holding AG - Overview
- Exhibit 55: COLTENE Holding AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 56: COLTENE Holding AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 57: COLTENE Holding AG - Segment focus
- 11.5 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
- Exhibit 58: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 60: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. -Key news
- Exhibit 61: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 62: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.6 H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG
- Exhibit 63: H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 64: H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG - Product and service
- Exhibit 65: H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG - Key offerings
- 11.7 HUGE
- Exhibit 66: HUGE - Overview
- Exhibit 67: HUGE - Product and service
- Exhibit 68: HUGE - Key offerings
- 11.8 Ivoclar Vivadent AG
- Exhibit 69: Ivoclar Vivadent AG - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Ivoclar Vivadent AG - Product and service
- Exhibit 71: Ivoclar Vivadent AG - Key offerings
- 11.9 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
- Exhibit 72: Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 74: Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 75: Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.10 Modern Dental Group Ltd.
- Exhibit 76: Modern Dental Group Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Modern Dental Group Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 78: Modern Dental Group Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 79: Modern Dental Group Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.11 Thommen Medical AG
- Exhibit 80: Thommen Medical AG - Overview
- Exhibit 81: Thommen Medical AG - Product and service
- Exhibit 82: Thommen Medical AG - Key offerings
- 11.12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
- Exhibit 83: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 84: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 85: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Key news
- Exhibit 86: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 87: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 89: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 91: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article