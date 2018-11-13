Deodorant and Antiperspirant Ingredients Market - Global Forecasts to 2022 Featuring Wacker Chemie, BASF, IFF, AkzoNobel, Givaudan & Firmenich

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Deodorant and Antiperspirant Ingredients Market up to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients are the major additives in deodorants and antiperspirants. Deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients are fragrance, carriers, anti microbial and others. These ingredients provide fragrance, increased shelf life, moisturization, and other functions the deodorants and antiperspirants.

Deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients are widely utilized to increase the shelf life, provide fragrance, to prevent bacterial breakdown and control body sweat. The manufacturers are focusing towards innovation to capture more of the market share. The demand for deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients is increasing owing to the increased demand for personal care products and increased ability to spend.

Europe dominates the market currently and is also expected to grow during the forecast period due to intense demand. Asia Pacific is expected to accelerate in the market during the forecast period.

Some of the prominent key players in the deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market are Wacker Chemie, BASF, IFF, AkzoNobel, and Givaudan.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



1.1 Europe has the highest dominance in the deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market

1.2 By type, Alcohol dominates the market



2 Market Positioning

2.1 Industry Snapshot

2.1.1 Industry Overview

2.1.2 Key Trends

2.2 Related Markets



3 Market Outlook

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Market Segmentation



4 Market Characteristics

4.1 PESTLE Analysis

4.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.1.1 Increasing Ability to spend

4.3.1.2 Increased usage of fragrances in personal care

4.3.1.3 Increasing demand for custom fragrances

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.2.1 Increasing regulations by regulatory bodies

4.3.2.2 Restriction on usage of aluminum slat and parabens

4.3.2.3 Fluctuations in raw material prices

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.3.3.1 Increasing demand for alcohol based free perfumes

4.3.3.2 Demand for various different aromas

4.3.3.3 Emerging markets in Asia Pacific

4.3.4 DRO - Impact Analysis

4.4 Patent Analysis



5 Deodorants and Antiperspirants Ingredient, By Type

5.1 Overview

5.2 Alcohol

5.3 Fragrance

5.4 Anti microbial

5.5 Aluminum Salts



6 Deodorants and Antiperspirants Ingredient, By Product

6.1 Overview

6.2 Aerosol Spray

6.3 Roll On

6.4 Stick & Solid



7 Deodorant and Antiperspirant Ingredient, By Geography

7.1 Overview

7.2 Asia Pacific

7.3 North America

7.4 Europe

7.5 Rest of the World



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitive Regional Exposure Analysis

8.2 Market Developments

8.2.1 Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A)

8.2.2 Expansions

8.2.3 Product launches

8.2.4 Exhibitions & Awards



9 Vendor Profiles

9.1 Wacker Chemie AG

9.2 International flavors & fragrances (IFF)

9.3 AkzoNobel

9.4 Givaudan

9.5 Firmenich



10 Customers Profile

10.1 Unilever

10.2 Procter & Gamble

10.3 Loreal

10.4 Revlon

10.5 Avon



11 Companies to Watch for

11.1 FIRMENICH



