Depression Drugs Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Depression Drugs Market - Overview



This report analyzes the global depression drugs market in terms of its current and future scenario. Increase in prevalence of major depression disorders, rise in government initiatives in creating awareness about depression drugs, and growth in geriatric population across the world are expected to drive the depression drugs market during the forecast period.



The report on the global depression drugs market comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides information on various segments.It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to its segments based on drug class, disease type, distribution channel, and geography.



A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints, opportunities, and trends has been provided in the market overview section.Additionally, the section comprises product pipeline analysis to help understand the scope of the market.



The section also provides market share analysis in terms of segments, geography and key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global depression drugs market.



The global depression drugs market has been classified on the basis of drug class, disease type, distribution channel, and region.Based on drug class, the market has been categorized into atypical antipsychotics, serotonin–norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor, central nervous system (CNS) stimulant, and others.



In terms of disease type, the market has been classified into major depressive disorder, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor induced, and others. Based on distribution channel, the market has been segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.



Geographically, the global depression drugs market has been categorized into five major regions and key countries in those regions: North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Israel, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).



The report also profiles major players operating in the global depression drugs market based on various attributes, such as, company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca, Allergan USA, Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.



The global depression drugs market has been segmented as below:



Global Depression Drugs Market, by Drug Class

Atypical antipsychotics

Serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors

Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors

CNS stimulants

Others (Benzodiazepines and miscellaneous antidepressants)



Global Depression Drugs Market, by Disease Type

Major depressive disorders

Schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder (manic depression)

SSRI induced

Others (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and anxiety disorders)



Global Depression Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

Online pharmacies



Global Depression Drugs Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa



