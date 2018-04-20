Des Moines Doctor Opens First MDVIP-Affiliated Primary Care Practice In Iowa

"As a third-generation family physician, I've witnessed the erosion of the doctor-patient relationship in traditional high volume primary care practices," said Dr. Marsh. "I'm pleased to be the first physician in our community and in the state to provide MDVIP's model of personalized, preventive medicine. With a smaller practice, I have more time to partner closely with my patients on setting goals and creating a customized wellness plan that guides them to a healthier, more active lifestyle."

Personalized Preventive Care

MDVIP-affiliated physicians have significantly smaller practices, which allows them to spend more time with each patient and provide highly individualized primary care compared to traditional practices. For an annual membership fee, each patient receives the MDVIP Wellness Program, a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and health screenings to give a more complete view of the patient's overall health. Using the results, physicians provide one-on-one coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their personal wellness goals.

Proven Health Outcomes

Published research supports the MDVIP model. Medicare patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices were admitted to the hospital 79% less than patients in traditional practices, and commercial patients were in the hospital 72% less, notes an American Journal of Managed Care study. This significant reduction in hospitalizations yielded a $300-million savings for Medicare in one year. Readmission rates for Medicare patients suffering heart attack, congestive heart failure, and pneumonia were dramatically lower than readmission rates for non-MDVIP Medicare patients.

Smaller Practice, More Time

Other benefits of an MDVIP-affiliated practice include same- or next-day appointments that start on time and last an average of 30 minutes. Physicians are reachable 24/7 by cell phone. If patients have an emergent need while traveling, their physician can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include an MDVIP-affiliated physician. Demonstrating the value of the MDVIP model, patient satisfaction and annual membership renewals consistently exceed 90 percent.

About Fred C. Marsh, M.D.

Dr. Marsh earned his medical degree from the University of Iowa in Iowa City. He completed his internship and residency in Family Medicine at Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines. He's been serving the community for over 30 years as a family practitioner.

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of nearly 900 primary care physicians focused on prevention and personalized healthcare. Learn more at www.mdvip.com.

Media Contact:

Leslie Monreal-Feil

954.401.9931

lesliejmonreal@gmail.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/des-moines-doctor-opens-first-mdvip-affiliated-primary-care-practice-in-iowa-300633636.html

SOURCE MDVIP

Related Links

http://www.mdvip.com

