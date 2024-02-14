Des Moines Water Works Adopts Oracle NetSuite for Government

Government ERP solution enables regional utility to improve efficiency and spend more time servicing its 600,000 customers

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Des Moines Water Works, a primary source of water supply in the city's metro and surrounding areas, has implemented Oracle NetSuite for Government to help ensure all of its customers obtain access to clean, high-quality water. With NetSuite for Government, Des Moines Water Works has been able to empower its staff to spend more time on higher-value initiatives that better serve the local community by customizing its reporting processes, streamlining workflows, and automating manual workloads.

Des Moines Water Works provides drinking water to approximately 600,000 customers in the Des Moines metro area and several other cities and entities in central Iowa. To automate manual processes that were complex and time consuming for staff, it needed to replace its existing business systems with an integrated business suite. After careful evaluation, Des Moines Water Works selected NetSuite for Government as its enterprise resource planning (ERP) suite.

"NetSuite allows us to streamline business processes, embrace automation, reduce errors, and work more efficiently," said Michelle Holland, controller, Des Moines Water Works. "The easy implementation process and low effort required enabled us to go-live in just a matter of months. We now have the insights we need to drive smarter business decisions that will help to further improve the services we offer customers."

With NetSuite for Government, Des Moines Water Works has been able to take advantage of an integrated business suite to increase operational efficiency and improve decision making. For example, the intuitive general ledger dashboards in NetSuite for Government enable staff to search down to the project and vendor level to review approvals and rejections, check processing, and more. In addition, customizable reporting capabilities allow Des Moines Water Works to save valuable time by easily scheduling and running reports without constant help desk assistance.

"Reliable water services, like those provided by Des Moines Water Works, are essential to our everyday lives," said Steve Seoane, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Local Government. "NetSuite for Government was created to help city and state organizations take advantage of powerful, secure, integrated cloud technology to better serve their communities and staff."

Running on a modern, secure cloud infrastructure, NetSuite for Government is specifically designed for the needs of small-to-midsize state and local government agencies. It provides a single, integrated system for streamlined accounting, grants management, payroll, planning and budgeting, human resource management, and more. This empowers agencies to increase automation, transparency, and operational efficiency, while getting the fast, accurate data needed to help make better decisions.

Learn how other cities and entities including Oregon Community Services Consortium and Cascades West Council of Governments are all benefitting from NetSuite for Government or more about the technology at www.oracle.com/government/state-local/netsuite-for-government

About Oracle NetSuite

For more than 20 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations grow, scale, and adapt to change. NetSuite provides an integrated system that includes financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), inventory management, HR, professional services automation, and omnichannel commerce, used by more than 37,000 customers in 219 countries and dependent territories.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle Corporation