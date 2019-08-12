Design for Recovery Participates in Annual "Feed the Homeless" Midnight Mission

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Design for Recovery sober living feeds homeless near Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles. Residents at Design for Recovery, an all-male sober living located in West LA, volunteered Saturday at a "Feed the Homeless" event organized by human services organization The Midnight Mission.

More than 20 volunteers from Design for Recovery distributed sandwiches, soup, salad, bagels, and other items from 11a.m. to 2p.m. at the event. The effort resulted in nearly 300 meals, all donated from businesses like Starbucks and Foster Farms, served to the needy in LA's most impoverished neighborhood.

"It was a great experience," Design for Recovery resident Pete Nannini said. "It's eye-opening to see a place like Skid Row. I never saw anything like it before where I'm from (Florida). It's a reminder to be grateful and do your part to give back."

The Midnight Mission—founded in 1914 and located in the heart of Skid Row on San Pedro St.—provides food, shelter, drug and alcohol recovery services, and educational training to the area's homeless. Volunteers are welcome to join its daily events to help those in need.

"I plan to go back," Nannini said. "We need more places like that."

Skid Row contains one of the largest stable populations of homeless people in the United States, with estimates ranging from 5,000 to 8,000 people living without food or shelter in the 4.3 square mile neighborhood.

About Design for Recovery

Design for Recovery is a structured, 12 Step-based sober living with residences in the LA neighborhoods of Mar Vista and Westchester. Its program centers on the principles of honesty, integrity, accountability, responsibility, and service to rebuild the lives of men desperate to break free from the chains of addiction. Its services include one-on-one mentoring, group therapy, employment support, money management, and family outreach. The overarching goal for residents at Design for Recovery is to create a new life in sobriety built on a sturdy foundation of principles, service, moral uprightness, and continued self-development. http://www.designforrecovery.com/

