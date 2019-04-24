Designer Releases Chernobyl Photo Book to Capture Human Side of Disaster

AUSTIN, Texas, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyun Seo was born in South Korea, but his heart is somewhere in Eastern Europe. After falling in love with the area's geography, culture, and history thanks to video games such as S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl, he'd been dreaming of a trip to the exclusion zone for much of his life. Last year, he finally made his dream come true. In Chernobyl, he was overwhelmed by the beauty that had sprung up after the infamous 1986 nuclear disaster. Moved by the people he'd met and stories he'd learned, Hyun decided to write a photo book based on his experiences.

Starting with over 400 photographs, Hyun spent a year working with a talented team of writers, painters, designers, illustrators, and publishing professionals to translate his very personal journey to the page.

"There were grand moments I had in mind that either didn't happen during my trip or couldn't have happened," Hyun said. "For instance, it wouldn't have been possible to see an old Soviet propaganda poster the same way the Ukrainian people had seen it years before the disaster…while these constraints were frustrating at times, they forced me to be more creative. Like roadblocks in any process, they aren't really problems; they're opportunities to approach the project in more unique ways."

The result is Hyun's first book: tak…, named after the Ukrainian phrase for "well" or "so," a reference to Hyun's initial answers when people had asked him why he'd bought a plane ticket to Ukraine seemingly out of the blue.

"I simply had a story to tell that was important to me, and this was the best way to get it out into the world," Hyun said. "There are plenty of books about Chernobyl that capture the disaster and the area in great detail, so I knew I had to make it personal to make it unique. tak… is my small story, my small contribution to the discussion about the humanity behind the disaster. My sincere hope is this book inspires people to learn more about the history of Chernobyl so we hopefully never have live through another catastrophe like it."

tak… is available for purchase now on Amazon and at BookPeople bookstores.

