Designer Viviana Gabeiras chooses "Not To Comply" with her new Spring 2018 collection "Coachella " for her lifestyle Brand

Her Coachella Collection is the inspiration behind the attitude and behavior of people when coming together to celebrate the festival. Is the freedom of expression only possible within the limits of Coachella, where everyone regardless of his or her fashion style, becomes free of their own fashion patterns.....regardless of trends or not trends....they can become a trend that do not "COMPLY".

"COACHELLA gives me my freedom not to comply but to also express the feelings of free life and acceptance, to actually free myself from any rules and show my true colors with Petit Pois by Viviana G, my American Lifestyle Brand," said Gabeiras.

Petit Pois by Viviana G is a lifestyle ready to wear collection made out of luxury knits and beautiful mesh and sheer fabrics for the contemporary trendy market. "Ageless", "Timeless", "Season-less", with pure comfort, practical and unique. The true DNA of Viviana Gabeiras, is in her power of presenting amazing prints and color stories mixed together. Today the brand is carried in about 800 stores nationwide and internationally and it is designed, operated, produced and fully-ran in Miami, Florida, in her own manufacturing plant, proudly "Made in USA".

As she explain herself: she wants with Coachella to bring back that pure, raw, organic excitement as your first collection. "I want to make all things possible and release myself from the pressure to conform." Coachella collection is about to bring back "the joy of life" and to act and dress up for yourself, to be who you really are and not what you pretend to be to conform. I want you ....to become your own "Avant-garde" in life.

About Viviana Gabeiras:

Also known as Viviana G, after launching one of the first known mesh brands in the USA "Sweet Pea" in 1996, she decided to gain her independence and consequently in 2000 created and launched a more fresh approach with Petit Pois by Viviana G. Graduated from Parsons School of Design among luminary names such as Marc Jacobs, Isaac Mizrahi and Tracy Reece. Viviana G has been awarded with abundance of accolades during her career, The CILA Award "Best Moderated" in New York City in 2007; "Best Pret a Porter Style Award" at Miami Fashion Week. Women in The Arts honored her with the 2013 Iconic Woman Award and in 2014 at the 15th annual Miami Fashion Week she received the Humanitarian Award as Miami Icon Designer.

She uses her public influence to help others and set herself as a role model not only as a designer but as a entrepreneur woman in the business; today she serves as Board Member of the Fashion Group International of South Florida.

About MODA Show:

MODA is an upscale event providing a concise mix of modern contemporary ready to wear collections that showcase some of the most desired names in the industry. In a refined and elegant environment, MODA creates an inspiring place to conduct business and network which run concurrently with Intermezzo and Coterie under the UBM Fashion umbrella but where buyers can easily see all the collections in an open space.

