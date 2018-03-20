Destination DC Ignites Spring-Summer 2018 Travel Inspiration with Five New Videos Showcasing Washington, DC's World Class Arts Landscapes

"Washington, DC is a place for creatives whose inspiration and original art is found throughout our vibrant neighborhoods beyond the National Mall," said Elliott L. Ferguson, II, president and CEO of Destination DC. "The new video series explains how easily everyone, from young families to experienced arts-focused travelers, can access well known masterpieces and discover emerging voices. In the next 100 days, DC will welcome an exhibition of contemporary participatory art; the only U.S. exhibition of Cézanne's portraits, the most Tony Award-nominated musical in history, jazz performances at more than 40 venues as well as countless DJ nights and new murals enlivening our alleys."

The original series is hosted by Nora Atkinson, Lloyd Herman Curator of Craft at the Smithsonian American Art Museum's Renwick Gallery, painter, illustrator and muralist Aniekan Udofia; music producer and DJ Stylus Rhome Anderson; award-winning playwright, director and actor Psalmayene 24 and Julie Kent, noted ballerina and artistic director of The Washington Ballet.



"In 2017, Destination DC launched 'Chef's Dish,' a five-part video collection guided by local chefs and timed to coincide with DC's Michelin Guide debut. 'The Arts District' adds five new channels of inspiration thanks to five more DC creatives," said Robin A. McClain, senior vice president of marketing and communications. "Destination DC led these videos in-house and will oversee their strategic placements to draw familiar and new consumers to washington.org's trip planning resources and calendar of events."

The new series will be shared on washington.org as well as Destination DC's Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter channels, native advertising and paid placements on Vox Media.

"Destination DC newest video series captures the richness of Washington, DC's incredible museums and cultural institutions. We have a vibrant community of local makers and artists to discover. I hope that visitors and locals alike will be inspired to explore all this art-filled city has to offer—from stunning historic architecture to neighborhood murals to cutting-edge contemporary galleries and performance spaces to the Smithsonian museums," said Stephanie Stebich, The Margaret and Terry Stent Director of the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

Among the upcoming fine and performing arts highlights in Washington, DC:

Cézanne Portraits , National Gallery of Art ( March 25-July 1 ): The first exhibition of the Post-Impressionist's portraits brings 60 paintings to the only U.S. stop. FREE

, National Gallery of Art ( ): The first exhibition of the Post-Impressionist's portraits brings 60 paintings to the only U.S. stop. FREE No Spectators: The Art of Burning Man , Renwick Gallery ( March 30 , 2018- Jan. 19, 2019 ): The ﬁrst major consideration of participatory work from the Nevada meet-up. Six installations will be displayed in the neighborhood thru Sept. 16 . FREE

, ( , 2018- ): The ﬁrst major consideration of participatory work from the meet-up. Six installations will be displayed in the neighborhood thru . FREE Mixed Masters , Kennedy Center ( April 11-15 ): The Washington Ballet performs works by choreographers Ashton, Balanchine and Robbins.

, Kennedy Center ( ): The Washington Ballet performs works by choreographers Ashton, Balanchine and Robbins. Snow Child , Arena Stage ( April 13-May 20 ): The world premiere of a bluegrass musical based on Eowyn Ivey's novel, a finalist for the 2013 Pulitzer Prize. In 2015, Arena Stage incubated Dear Evan Hansen in advance of its Broadway debuts.

, Arena Stage ( ): The world premiere of a bluegrass musical based on novel, a finalist for the 2013 Pulitzer Prize. In 2015, Arena Stage incubated in advance of its Broadway debuts. Broccoli City Week, RFK Stadium ( April 26-28 ): Focusing on "people, planet and profit," this carnival engages urban millennials with social causes and a concert headlined by Migos, Miguel and Cardi B .

): Focusing on "people, planet and profit," this carnival engages urban millennials with social causes and a concert headlined by Migos, . Passport DC, citywide ( May 1-31 ): The celebration of DC's international culture includes embassy open houses: Around the World Embassy Tour ( May 5 ) and EU Embassy Open House (May 12). FREE

): The celebration of DC's international culture includes embassy open houses: Around the World Embassy Tour ( ) and EU Embassy Open House (May 12). FREE DC Jazz Festival, citywide ( June 8-17 ): Performances by the likes of Leslie Odom Jr. and Maceo Parker at 40+ venues make this the fastest growing jazz festival in the nation.

): Performances by the likes of and at 40+ venues make this the fastest growing jazz festival in the nation. Hamilton , Kennedy Center ( June 12-Sept. 16 ): The Broadway blockbuster brings the bio and beatboxing of founding father Alexander Hamilton arrives in DC. Attendant exhibitions at National Museum of American History, Anderson House and more.

, Kennedy Center ( ): The Broadway blockbuster brings the bio and beatboxing of founding father arrives in DC. Attendant exhibitions at National Museum of American History, and more. By The People Festival, citywide ( June 21-24 ): Halcyon's debut festival champions the ideas that bind the U.S. includes performances, panel discussions and an augmented reality art hunt.

): Halcyon's debut festival champions the ideas that bind the U.S. includes performances, panel discussions and an augmented reality art hunt. Smithsonian Folklife Festival, National Mall ( June 27-July 1 , July 4-8 ): Cultural heritage of Africa , Armenia and Catalonia is expressed in craft, performance, sport, cuisine, storytelling, song and celebration. FREE

, ): Cultural heritage of , and Catalonia is expressed in craft, performance, sport, cuisine, storytelling, song and celebration. FREE Baseball Americana, Library of Congress (opening June 29 ): The national pastime, from its roots to present sports stars and Little Leaguers, in photos, film, letters and the world's largest collection of baseball cards. FREE

Find a complete calendar of events, trip planning resources and "The Arts District" videos on washington.org.

About Destination DC: Destination DC, the official destination marketing organization for the nation's capital, is a private, non-profit membership organization of 1,000 businesses committed to marketing the area as a premier global convention, tourism and special events destination with a special emphasis on the arts, cultural and historic communities. washington.org.

